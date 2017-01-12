Julia Roberts Caught Kissing Another Man, Marriage In Trouble?

Julia Roberts was spotted out kissing a mystery man at the Soho House in Malibu, California this week. Does her husband Danny Moder know?

Rumors have been circling that there has been trouble in paradise with Julia Roberts and her husband Danny Moder. Now, Radar Online had published photographs of the Hollywood actress kissing another man on the lips.

Julia Roberts – 2015 Creative Arts Emmy Awards https://t.co/nES52Jjvzw #JuliaRoberts — Nelson Barber (@bemelnikova3261) January 12, 2017

Julia Roberts was seen at the Soho House in Malibu wearing a puffy black winter jacket, with her hair twisted up in a messy bun, and Ray Bans covering her eyes. The actress appeared to be makeup free and looked low-maintenance and relaxed. The mystery man that Roberts was planting a smooch on was wearing a gray suit with glasses.

Julie Roberts had no worries cozying up to the mystery man this week while her husband of 14 years was out of town. Roberts placed her hand on the man’s shoulder and leaned in for a big kiss in front of the valet stand, where they were probably aware that paparazzi was snapping photographs.

The pair were seen together hugging and laughing.

There have been many speculations that Julia Roberts and Danny Moder’s potential marriage issues, especially after Roberts has made a lot of public appearances solo recently, according to Celeb Dirty Laundry.

Julia Roberts strut her stuff on the red carpet alone at the GLSEN Respect Awards in Los Angeles.

It was also reported that Roberts is known to get snappy and rude when asked about her personal affairs on the red carpet by media.

Insiders close to Roberts and Moder believe that the couple will be living separately soon.

“Word is that he’s moving out to see if they’ll miss each other, if having space can fix the problems that stem from Julia’s controlling ways.”

In Touch Weekly reported that if Roberts does decide to divorce her husband, it will most likely unleash a fight over her $250 million fortune.

“They’ve tried time and again to stop the looming breakup, but whether they can admit it or not, it’s over.”

Julia Roberts Casual Style – Out in Malibu https://t.co/lp1yLa5JtE #JuliaRoberts — Natalie Meyer (@nolazareva54925) January 2, 2017

Julia Roberts is apparently “praying” that she and Moder can work out their relationship issues and avoid such a “pricey” divorce process.

“But right now, a divorce is imminent.”

There is also the fact that Danny Moder was married to another woman when he and Julia began her romance with him. The woman’s name was Vera. Julia showed just how vindictive she could be by being photographed wearing a shirt that said, “A-low Vera.”

However, the Inquisitr later debunked the report, claiming that Julia Roberts and her husband are happily married and do not have reasons for divorce.

Daily Mail reported that the man Roberts, 49, was kissing was just a friendly “goodbye kiss.”

Julia Roberts has been married to cinematographer Daniel Moder since 2002 and they have three children together.

Julia Roberts is set to appear in a TV series based on Maria Semple’s best-selling novel Today Will Be Different.

Roberts will play the lead in the series, due to be released this fall. The television adaptation of the novel will follow a day in the life of Eleanor Flood, who decides that day will be the day to tackle the little things she has been putting off.

#JuliaRoberts dans une série TV ? Elle incarnera le personnage principal d'une série adaptée du roman #TodayWillBeDifferent. pic.twitter.com/o9H2fwLsYl — Festival SériesMania (@FestSeriesMania) January 2, 2017

The miniseries will take place over the course of an entire single day. Today Will Be Different has already been described as a “hilarious, heart-filled story” about reinvention, sisterhood, and facing your own true self.

[Featured Image by Tristan Fewings/Stringer/Getty Images]