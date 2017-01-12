iPhone 7 Helps Apple Gain Market Share Thanks To Galaxy Note 7 Disaster

You can say whatever you want about Apple’s “lack of innovation” with the new iPhone. When it comes to actual sales, the iPhone 7 series is doing pretty well for Apple, at least well enough to significantly gain market share over Android phones. BGR has the news.

“According to new data released this week by leading market research firm Kantar Worldpanel ComTech, Apple’s new iPhone models stole a significant amount of market share from Android during the holiday shopping period last year.”

The article adds that in the United States, the iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, and iPhone 6s were the three best-selling smartphones during the three-month period that ended in November of 2015. When combined, the three devices accounted for 31.3 percent of all smartphone sales in the United States.

This is good news for Apple, who has been criticized for lacking innovation with their new smartphones. One of the biggest complaints was that Apple was removing the standard headphone jack. An article in Mashable summarized that the removal of the headphone jack doesn’t represent anything groundbreaking.

“And I’ve never heard anything as ridiculous emanate from that stage as I did Wednesday, when marketing chief Phil Schiller explained why the iPhone 7 would not have a standard 3.5mm aux cable input, better known as the headphone jack,” wrote columnist Chris Taylor, who added that music certainly doesn’t sound better over Bluetooth or a Lightning connector.

Then, there is the fact that both the 4.7-inch iPhone 7 and 5.5-inch iPhone 7 Plus versions have outdated screen resolutions (750 x 1334 for iPhone 7 and 1920 x 1080 for the 7 Plus). However, many would argue that Apple hasn’t changed the screen resolution because it would decrease battery life. There is also the argument that on such a small device, a higher screen resolution wouldn’t make much of a difference to the human eye.

Many believe that the iPhone 7, especially the 7 Plus, smartphones are gaining market share because one major Android flagship phone, the Samsung Galaxy Note 7, was recalled. The recall eventually led to many Android users reluctantly purchasing the iPhone 7 Plus.

The Galaxy Note 7 arrived with fantastic reviews when released in August. Then, some phones started to explode. Samsung issued a recall and rushed replacement smartphones to the market. Then, some of the replacement smartphones started to explode. All in all, the Note 7 launch was the most disastrous smartphone launch in history.

Samsung suffered a lot of brand damage but is getting ready to come back with the Galaxy S8. According to Tech Radar, the Galaxy S8 is shaping up to be a huge upgrade from the S7 and S7 Edge.

“Likely highlights include a 4K screen, a Snapdragon 830 processor, 6GB of RAM and a massively improved camera. There’s even a chance that the Samsung Galaxy S8 will have an iris scanner or a foldable screen, though the latter is somewhat less likely.”

The article adds that there could be two different versions of the S8, and both will come with curved screens. One could be a 5.7-inch regular version, and the other, the one that would have the 4K screen, will be 6.1 inches. The S8 could also have a 30MP dual-lens rear camera, an 8MP front camera, and a 4200mAh battery.

However, Apple isn’t sitting quietly. The rumored iPhone 8 series is rumored to be the biggest upgrade to the iPhone in 10 years. According to 9to5Mac, we may see 4.7-inch to 5.8-inch curved OLED displays, an all-glass design with new colors, wireless charging, an embedded (into the screen) home button, and something that has to do with augmented reality.

