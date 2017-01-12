‘Teen Mom 2’ Chelsea Houska Reaches Pregnancy Milestone, Discusses Husband Cole DeBoer On Twitter

Chelsea Houska is expecting her second child with husband Cole DeBoer, and earlier this week, she reached a major milestone.

On Twitter on January 10, the Teen Mom 2 star revealed that she had reached the five-week mark for her due date, which is further along than she had gotten with her first child, daughter Aubree.

“I’ve officially made it longer in this pregnancy than I did with Aubree!” Chelsea Houska wrote to fans.

Chelsea Houska announced her pregnancy to fans in July of last year, and for many, the news came as a major shock. As viewers of the show will recall, Houska became engaged to Cole DeBoer one year prior and was planning to get married in October 2016. So, when she announced her pregnancy, rumors swirled in regard to the possible postponement of her wedding.

Although many believed Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer would wait until the birth of their child to get married, they chose to instead tie the knot in October surrounded by a small group of their close friends and family members.

Since Chelsea Houska began dating DeBoer in 2014, fans of Teen Mom 2 have loved their relationship. In fact, fans love Houska and DeBoer so much that one fan recently tweeted to Houska, informing her that if they ever split, her heart would likely die. In response, Chelsea Houska wrote, “[It’s] not gonna happen so you never have to worry haha.”

Weeks after Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer got married, the Teen Mom 2 star opened up about her pregnancy in a blog post and revealed that her baby would be a boy.

“You guys! We are so excited to be adding a little guy to our family! His little closet is already filling up with plaid,” Chelsea Houska wrote in November. “I’m just about at 26 weeks and sooo close to the 3rd trimester, which means we will be in the home stretch. This little dude is constantly kicking and rolling around, and both his daddy and sister always have their hands on my belly to feel him.”

Chelsea Houska went on to reveal that her husband was super pumped to have his first child.

“Cole is the PROUDEST man I have ever seen, and cannot wait to have his son,” she told fans. “He’s already planning his future hunting and fishing trips, haha! Thank you guys for always being so supportive of our family! We cannot wait to be able to introduce our new addition in a few short months.”

As Chelsea Houska awaits the birth of her second child, she and her husband are appearing on the current season of Teen Mom 2, Season 7B, and during a recent episode of the show, she was seen breaking her pregnancy news to her daughter, Aubree. As Chelsea Houska explained during a prior blog, Aubree was hoping for a little sister, but regardless of the child’s gender, she was thrilled with the news of her mother’s pregnancy.

As fans will recall, Chelsea Houska and her former boyfriend, Adam Lind, have been feuding over the custody of their daughter in recent years, but currently, Aubree spends the majority of her time with her mom. In recent years, Houska and Lind have been in court several times, and Lind has requested more time with his daughter. Meanwhile, in his personal life, he appears to be doing well in his relationship with fiancee Stasia Huber, who has been seen in previous episodes of the series.

To see more of Chelsea Houska and her co-stars, including her husband Cole DeBoer and her daughter Aubree, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 7B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by MTV]