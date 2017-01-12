Kim Kardashian Robbery: Four Suspected Thieves Charged

The first of the 17 men who were arrested in connection to Kim Kardashian’s Paris robbery has been formally charged with the crime.

French authorities have officially pressed charges against four men on Thursday in connection to the Kim Kardashian robbery case, according to TMZ.

One of the thieves charged was a 63-year-old man who was only identified as ‘Yunice A.’

The average age of the five men is reportedly around 55, and one of them was reportedly identified via DNA found on a roll of adhesive tape that was used to tie up Kardashian.

The four men are reportedly facing charges of armed robbery in an organized gang, kidnapping, and criminal association.

These four men are the first of 17 that have been placed in custody in connection with the Kim Kardashian robbery case. French police have also requested that the men stay locked up in custody for the time being.

The news of the first criminal charges comes after French network TF1/LC1 reported on January 11 that several of the 17 men who were arrested have already confessed to their involvement with the $10 million jewelry robbery.

According to Us Weekly, Kardashian’s Paris limo driver, who was previously brought in in connection with the robbery, was questioned and released from custody.

The thieves broke into Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s exclusive Paris digs after Paris Fashion Week back in October. The robbers entered the building posing as police.

After the five masked men broke into her room in the early hours of the morning, Kardashian was tied up and gagged with duct tape before she was locked up in her bathroom while they stole over $10 million worth of jewelry, according to People.

“They put plastic ties around her wrists, but she managed to squeeze her hands out of the wrist ties by wriggling her hands.”

Sources confirmed that the robbers had been tailing Kardashian before the robbery and may have even posed as paparazzi in order to keep surveillance on the reality star during the days of Paris Fashion Week leading up to the attack.

It was also discovered that French police were investigating a suspicious looking black car that was circling the exclusive hotel during the early hours of the morning of the robbery.

“They show the vehicle driving slowly past the hotel at 2:34 a.m., 2:45 a.m. and again at 2:54 a.m. Kim reportedly made a distress call for help from the balcony of her hotel and on the phone to Duvier at 2:56 a.m.”

They confiscated tapes from local businesses who may have caught the thieves escaping on tape.

“The police were there at 10 a.m. Monday morning, waiting for the employees to come open the shop. They were canvassing the street and went directly in a backroom and viewed the tapes. We gave them over.”

Interestingly enough, in a report from French news outlet BFM TV, it was revealed that when the robbers broke into the building they demanded, “Where’s the rapper’s wife?” in French, which could mean they did not even know Kim Kardashian by name.

Kim Kardashian is currently in Dubai with her makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic for her first public appearance since the robbery on October 3.

Kardashian and Mario are making up a Masterclass event that Kim had to cancel back in October after the robbery left the reality star shaken up.

