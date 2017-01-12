Jessa Duggar Seewald Celebrates Her Baby Shower, Refuses Gifts: All The Details Revealed

Jessa Duggar Seewald is about to have her second baby, and she just had an amazing baby shower. Us Magazine shared all the details about Jessa’s big day and how she celebrated. On Wednesday, January 11, she had her baby shower, and Jessa had about 130 friends and family there for the event. The had flowers and rain clouds for decorations making it look like an actual shower.

For Jessa Duggar Seewald’s big baby shower she had meat and cheese trays, vegetable trays, lemon orzo soup, and crackers, with a milk-and-cookies bar for dessert. Jessa actually told nobody to bring her gifts. Her party planner, who is a good friend, gave her a basket that was good for a date night out with her husband, Ben Seewald. This was the only gift that Jessa got.

Instead of getting gifts for Jessa Duggar Seewald, she got gifts for Loving Choices Pregnancy Center. They also put together care packages at the baby shower that had pens and devotional booklets for the women in them. Their plan was to make 100 of them. It looks like they had a great time at the big shower.

Jessa Duggar Seewald has been really excited about her new baby on the way. She shared a statement when she found out that she was pregnant. Here is what Jessa had to say.

“We are overjoyed to announce that Spurgeon has a new title in life as ‘big brother’! We are so thankful that God is adding to our family. 2017 is shaping up to be a wonderful year already and we know Spurgeon will do a great job in his new role. Having Spurgeon has been such a wonderful blessing and we cannot wait to see the face of this sweet new baby (or babies!).”

So far, Jessa Duggar Seewald hasn’t shared about if they are having a girl or boy. The decorations at the shower were very gender friendly and didn’t give that away either. The fans can’t wait to find out if she is having a son or daughter.

Jessa (Duggar) Seewald Watches Her Wedding Video with Baby Spurgeon By Her Side on 2-Year Anniversaryhttps://t.co/nlgx8i8ABg pic.twitter.com/7uSucamVxe — ❤❤love me some me❤❤ (@shannap925) December 30, 2016

People shared about what will be coming on the new season of Counting On. Even though Jeremy and Jinger are already married a lot of this season will show them preparing for the big day. Jessa is seen speaking out about how much she is going to miss her sister. She said, “As Jinger and Jeremy’s wedding date approaches I’m really, really excited for them, but I’m also sad that she’s gonna be moving away. She won’t be around when the baby arrives.” Jinger is now living in Texas with her new husband.

Jessa Duggar Seewald is also seen saying, “It’s like, this is happening. Jeremy’s stealing her. What are we gonna do with ourselves?” Jinger and Jessa are really close, and this is really changing things for her. Right now, Jessa is still living in Arkansas near her family, and Jinger is now in Texas with Jeremy. It is hard for them to be apart after being together and close for so long.

Sneak peek at new season of @TLCCountingOn chronicles the weeks leading up up to the wedding of #JingerDuggar https://t.co/NgKZQALXAd pic.twitter.com/WnCkRk18Tz — ET Canada (@ETCanada) January 11, 2017

Are you surprised that Jessa Duggar Seewald didn’t want any shower gifts from her friends and family? Are you excited to see Jessa on the new season of Counting On? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts, and don’t miss new episodes of Counting On when it starts airing on January 16 on TLC. This new season is one you do not want to miss.

[Featured Image by FOX News Channel/Getty Images]