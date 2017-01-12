WWE News: Former Intercontinental Champion Blasts President Obama — Calls Him ‘Murderous’

On January 20, Barack Obama will officially no longer be the President of the United States. In the political sphere, there are some that are elated about his departure, and others who are deeply saddened. Regardless of one’s choice of political party, many agreed that Obama’s Farewell Speech was incredibly delivered, which has always been a strong point for the lame-duck President.

What pulled on heartstrings the most was perhaps towards the end of the speech, as Obama talked about the 25-year relationship with him wife Michelle, and how his two daughters grew up to be amazing women (h/t LA Times).

Michelle – for the past 25 years, you’ve been not only my wife and mother of my children, but my best friend. You took on a role you didn’t ask for and made it your own with grace and grit and style and good humor. You made the White House a place that belongs to everybody. And a new generation sets its sights higher because it has you as a role model. You’ve made me proud. You’ve made the country proud. Malia and Sasha, under the strangest of circumstances, you have become two amazing young women, smart and beautiful, but more importantly, kind and thoughtful and full of passion. You wore the burden of years in the spotlight so easily. Of all that I’ve done in my life, I’m most proud to be your dad.”

Across political lines, this caused a positive response from most people, and was expressed through social media.

Although many left the speech with an affirmative stance on Obama, there was one particular person who displayed the complete opposite. This person was none other than former WWE Intercontinental Champion Val Venis.

Venis, also known as Sean Morley, has been very outspoken regarding speaking against President Obama. Through social media, he called Obama “delusional,” and stated that the only people who are cheering for him are his “criminal/crony friends” whom he made wealthy.

The most shocking of his tirades was his response on Facebook. A farewell thank you was posted by Obama, and was reposted by independent wrestling reporter Sylvan “Shin Blade” Gerald. Morley did not take this post well, and responded venomously.

“WOW. Another MURDEROUS president and more Stockholm syndrome suffering statists praising a cold blooded MURDERER! Such ‘class.’ SMH”

Other than bashing President Obama, Morley has been deeply invested in the marijuana industry since no longer being a professional wrestler for a major company. He is very vocal about his love for the drug, and why it should be legal across the country.

As Val Venis, Morley became a very popular midcard competitor in the WWE. In just the first two years after debuting, Morley won both the Intercontinental, and now-defunct European Championships. Morley would also become a member of the popular Right to Censor faction, led by Steve Richards.

Morley would also have a brief stint under his real name, teaming with Lance Storm and winning the WWE World Tag Team Championship. For the final few years of his WWE career, Morley would not break past a midcard to low-midcard slot, and was released in 2009.

After a failed stint with TNA, Morley performed in Mexico and a number of independent promotions, before spending most of his time building his marijuana business in Arizona.

Unfortunately, Morley is very vocal about his disdain about President Obama, even with an encouraging speech to set up a peaceful transition of power to President-elect Donald Trump. While the type of response is not the best way to be a positive example, his words, along with his love for weed, shows that he is exercising his freedom of expression rights to the max.

[Featured Image By WWE]