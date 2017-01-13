Kirsten Dunst Is Engaged To Jesse Plemons And Ready To Have Her First Baby

Kirsten Dunst, 34, and Jesse Plemons are engaged, a source close to the couple has claimed. On the hit FX series Fargo, Dunst and Plemons depict a married couple. The insider revealed to Page Six that the couple got engaged over Golden Globes weekend. In September of 2016, Dunst and Plemons, 28, were oblivious to those around them and seen making out at an Emmys after-party. Since then, the couple has been spotted out together in Los Angeles many times.

As for Plemons, since being cast on Breaking Bad, his acting career has been on the rise. Films that followed his success after the hit television show include Black Mass and Bridge of Spies. The couple was most recently spotted at the 2016 Golden Globes together.

Many believe the engagement happened sooner due to Dunst sporting a classic oval-shaped diamond on a gold band at the Palm Springs Film Festival on January 2. According to Yahoo!, Dunst wore the same ring three days later during her appearance on The Late Show With James Corden.

Plemons took notice of Dunst before the start of their romance. Plemons gushed about Kirsten during a panel for PaleyFest in 2015. He said, “It was a gift,” to work alongside Dunst as husband and wife on the FX show.

“I loved Kirsten’s work for a long time, and I was really excited once I’d met her, and she’s a great person, and we’re both actors that just … have fun with the material.”

The actress was nominated for a Golden Globe for her portrayal of Peggy Blumquist in Season 2 of the FX series Fargo. Dunst lost out to international pop star, Lady Gaga, who starred in the FX series American Horror Story: Hotel. Her latest film was the sci-fi drama, Midnight Special that was released on March 18.

Recently, Kirsten Dunst and Garrett Hedlund called it quits after four years, according to E! News. Dunst and Hedlund met in 2010 on the set of the movie, On The Road, in which the actors co-starred. Hedlund portrayed Dean Moriarty, while Dunst played his wife, Camille Moriarty.

Dunst revealed that she and Hedlund initially had no chemistry at all, according to The Edit. However, he had characteristics and old-fashioned manners that she was drawn to. Dunst said she wants a guy to pay for dinner and open doors. Kirsten said she loves masculine guys as she’s dated more feminine men, and it just didn’t work out.

“Even though we had worked together, we didn’t connect until over a year and a half later. We stayed in touch and he’d text me and I’d be like, ‘Oh, I’m having a birthday, come if you want.'”

In November of 2016, Kirsten revealed to The Edit that she planned to start a family within the next two years.

“… I want to continue acting, but I also want to have kids… I think I’ll be ready to have them in two years or something.”

Dunst spoke kindly of Hedlund in a Town & Country interview and said they have similar backgrounds.

“… He feels like family to me.”

Kirsten reiterated her desire to become a mother after revealing two of her close friends are starting their journey into motherhood.

From our TVs to IRL: Kirsten Dunst is engaged to her former onscreen husband, Jesse Plemons https://t.co/UyAbDCvzEK pic.twitter.com/eV5E6Fkvbz — HELLO! US (@hellomagUS) January 13, 2017

“… I’m in baby mode because two of my really good friends are pregnant right now… Thirty-three is a good age to have your first baby.”

In the past, Dunst has been romantically linked with Jake Gyllenhaal, Johnny Borrell, Adam Brody, Ben Foster, and Justin Long.

This will be the first marriage for both Plemons and Dunst.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]