Cynthia Bailey Scared Of Matt Jordan? ‘I Personally Don’t Do Well With Threats’

Cynthia Bailey has been going through some personal issues on The Real Housewives of Atlanta over the past couple of months, as she’s been trying to create a new life for herself. During the show’s hiatus, Bailey decided that she wanted to file for divorce from her husband and she wanted to move on from the drama. She had felt betrayed in the past because Peter Thomas had moved to Charlotte to open his night clubs and he got a little too close to another woman. This was the beginning of the end for them. While they legally separated, Thomas had no idea that Bailey wanted a divorce.

According to a new Bravo report, Cynthia Bailey is now revealing how it felt showing up at Thomas’ club opening in Charlotte even though she wasn’t invited. She had learned that Thomas had asked Kenya Moore to host the club opening, as she had made a name for herself on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Surprisingly, he gladly invited Cynthia Bailey into the club opening, but there was more going on than just a party that night.

“Peter and I are going through a divorce and are no longer a couple. So I wasn’t that surprised that he didn’t invite me to his Club One opening. I was just a little surprised that he invited everyone else except me,” Cynthia Bailey explains in her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of Atlanta, sharing that it was awkward for her to talk to Peter Thomas after filing the divorce, but pointed out that at least they had something to talk about.

“It was a little awkward seeing Peter at first, because I hadn’t seen him in several months. The fact that I wasn’t invited made it worse. He had no idea that I was coming. He could have been on a date or something. Awkward,” Cynthia explains in her Bravo blog, sharing that she had no idea if she had missed out on an invitation because Thomas had found another woman and had brought this new woman as a date.

When Cynthia Bailey arrived at the club, she wanted to inform Peter about Kenya’s decision to stay at the hotel. He was saddened that she wasn’t coming but he understood her position. So when Moore showed up surprisingly, he was happy. But Matt Jordan found himself in the parking lot and he wanted a confrontation. Matt ended up hitting Kenya’s driver and he didn’t hold back his frustrations.

And Cynthia Bailey appeared to be very concerned about the well-being of Kenya, so she wanted to be there for her. And Cynthia had heard Matt’s text messages, where he threatened her and told her that she shouldn’t contact the police. One can imagine that Kenya was scared herself, especially when Jordan showed up, talked aggressively to her and then ended up hitting her driver in the face. Matt ended up rushing off before security could address him. He never ended up coming into the club, but he did end up vandalizing Moore’s private property, which will be showcased on Sunday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Peter Thomas Calls Phaedra Parks A Liar; Takes Credit For Cynthia Bailey’s Business Success And Confirms Filming https://t.co/m3UFhtRFxJ pic.twitter.com/2tX1MeeQxq — Brightly (@Brightly5) December 29, 2016

“I was very concerned. I personally don’t do well with threats. The texts were very aggressive, and they worried me. I was genuinely concerned for Kenya and her safety,” Cynthia Bailey explains in her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of Atlanta, revealing that she’s not too happy with the way Matt Jordan was threatening Kenya Moore.

What do you think of Cynthia Bailey’s comments about her divorce from Peter? Are you surprised that Bailey doesn’t do well with threats and was there for Kenya as she went through the scary situation with Matt?

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Sharknado]