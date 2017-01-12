Charlie Sheen Reignites Rihanna Feud After Calling Her A ‘B***H’ On ‘Watch What Happens Live’

Charlie Sheen is no stranger to putting his foot in his mouth. He has opened the door to several feuds, some that weren’t even meant to be. Sheen has been making the rounds to promote his new film, stopping by places like Good Morning America, The View, and Watch What Happens Live. During his encounter with Andy Cohen in the Bravo Clubhouse, things got a little wild. Sheen decided to comment honestly about things and that reignited a feud from a few years ago.

Back in 2014, Charlie Sheen was feuding with Rihanna after she snubbed him and his then-girlfriend, Scottine Sheen (formerly Brett Rossi). The encounter came in a restaurant where he had taken his girlfriend to celebrate her birthday. After asking to meet Rihanna and being turned down, Sheen was not happy. In typical Charlie fashion, he took to social media to blast the singer. According to the Hollywood Gossip, Charlie Sheen reignited the feud with Rihanna by calling her a “b***h” on Watch What Happens Live. Andy Cohen told him he made it worse, and he likely did.

Light up a stage & wax a chump like a candle. @tonytodd32 @andy pic.twitter.com/ft2fiI6O39 — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) January 12, 2017

On top of blasting Rihanna with a profane name, Charlie Sheen also sent disses to two of his former co-stars. He played Plead the Fifth on Watch What Happens Live and admitted to not enjoying working with Jenny McCarthy or Selma Blair. The two ladies were on sitcoms with him and clearly there was no love lost when their working relationship ended. Sheen did compliment Lindsay Lohan despite calling her “difficult” and he ranked Heather Locklear as his favorite co-star out of the options given by Andy Cohen.

After his outbursts from 2011, things have calmed down for Charlie Sheen. He is quite vocal on social media, which is where he lashes out at the people who get under his skin. The most recent flub aside from this new Rihanna diss was the tweet he sent out about Donald Trump. Sheen was playing on the fact that several celebrities died right at the end of 2016 and sent out a very insensitive tweet. He caught a lot of flack for it, but never did apologize. In fact, he has offered to run for President in 2020 with Ted Cruz. That caused a lot of laughter on social media when it was put out there.

©#SheenCruz2020 pic.twitter.com/dXxGPKVX5m — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) December 30, 2016

As of now, Rihanna has not responded to the remarks Charlie Sheen made about her last night. It is likely she won’t as she has moved past what happened in 2014. When the initial feud was ignited, she put a banner on Twitter that had a fan getting an autograph. While that may not be a big deal, Rihanna had Sheen’s head put on the fan. It was up for quite some time before things settled down. In fact, many had forgotten about the Sheen vs. Rihanna feud until Andy Cohen mentioned it on Watch What Happens Live last night.

There is never a dull moment in the world of Charlie Sheen. He is making the press rounds now and each stop reveals something else that fans didn’t know about him. Sheen claims he is in good health, which is good news considering he announced he was HIV positive just over a year ago. He has calmed down a lot in the eight years since leaving Two and a Half Men and talking about all of his “winning” and “tiger blood.” Fans are waiting to see how many more times he will end up with his foot in his mouth before the publicity tour is over. Charlie Sheen is one of the funniest men in Hollywood but when he lashes out, being on the receiving end isn’t very fun.

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]