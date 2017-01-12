Scheana Shay’s Co-Star Stassi Schroeder Weighs In On Her Divorce: ‘None Of Us Are Happy With [Mike Shay]’

Scheana Marie and Mike Shay have parted ways, and in a new interview, her Vanderpump Rules co-star Stassi Schroeder is weighing in on the situation.

As Scheana Shay’s relationship drama prepares to play out on the remaining episodes of the fifth season, Schroeder has revealed that Shay is doing just fine after calling it quits on her two-year marriage.

“I’ve never seen her happier, and I’m so proud of how [Scheana Shay] handled it,” Schroeder told the Daily Dish on January 11. “I don’t know if I would’ve been able to handle a divorce with that much strength and grace, and I really f***ing admire how she did it.”

Scheana Shay’s relationship first made headlines in November of last year when TMZ claimed Mike Shay had gone missing and drained their joint bank account.

“When I heard that [Scheana Shay] and [Mike Shay] were getting a divorce, I actually felt like, whoa, it was fast,” she said. “Honestly, I don’t think anyone’s seen Shay in months. None of us are happy with him because the way that he handled the divorce, and what he has said about Scheana just grosses me out, and I’m just, ‘Get out of here.’ I don’t want to be around him.”

While rumors have claimed that Scheana Shay ‘s husband may have fallen off the wagon after several months of sobriety, Mike Shay has claimed that he never went missing and has insisted to his fans and followers on Instagram that he is still sober.

Scheana Shay and Mike Shay tied the knot in August of 2014 and celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary with a trip to Hawaii months ago. Unfortunately, months after the trip, their relationship took a turn for the worse, and according to Scheana Shay, it became unsalvageable.

“I’m a person who likes to just sweep things under the rug and just act like everything’s OK and put on a happy face,” Scheana Shay explained to the Daily Dish on January 9. “At the time at the wedding, it wasn’t about me; it was about them. So everything I was feeling and going through, I didn’t want to address, so I just pretended like everything was fine.”

Following Scheana Shay’s wedding during Vanderpump Rules Season 3, she and Mike Shay were seen at odds during Season 4 due to his struggles with prescription pills.

“Right after that, we went on our own second honeymoon and tried to repair things, but it just never got better,” Scheana Shay explained. “We just never got that spark back.”

Scheana Shay went on to reveal that viewers of the show will soon see the moments that led up to her and Shay’s split. However, when it comes to drama, there may not be as much as fans of the show would expect. In fact, Scheana Shay claims she and Mike Shay’s decision to end their marriage was amicable.

“It just wasn’t working anymore on either end,” Scheana Shay said. “We just decided instead of going for a legal separation or trying to continue therapy, we both agreed it wasn’t right. And, you know, hopefully one day we can be friends. You never know what the future holds. But it just was a situation that needed to end before the holidays, before the new year.”

Since calling it quits, Scheana Shay claims she and her now-estranged husband have kept in touch “quite a bit” and when it comes to their future, they will likely remain in touch as they await the finalization of their divorce. She also said she hoped that they could one day be friends.

To see more of Scheana Shay, tune into Vanderpump Rules Season 5 on Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

[Featured Image by Araya Diaz/Getty Images]