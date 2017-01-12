Kristen Stewart, FKA Twigs Are At Creative War? [Debunked]

Robert Pattinson’s ex-girlfriend Kristen Stewart is set to make her directorial debut with a short film Come Swim. According to a recent report, Pattinson’s fiancé FKA Twigs has followed Stewart’s footsteps when she collaborated with Nike Women’s new Spiral Zone Strength Tights campaign.

According to a recent report by Celeb Dirty Laundry, the 28-year-old Twigs has followed Stewart’s footsteps when she decided to work alongside Nike. The online outlet went on to claim that their fans are wondering that news about Twigs’ latest work coincided with Stewart’s upcoming project Come Swim, which she is going to screen at Sundance Film Festival.

“A lot of fans were surprised that Nike tapped FKA Twigs for its newest campaign. And it doesn’t look like a lot of critics are impressed with the bizarre video, either. The singer apparently came up with the concept, directed, and co-created the project, called ‘Do You Believe In More?'” claims the publication.

However, Gossip Cop debunked Celeb Dirty Laundry‘s recent claim and after confirming from the star’s representatives, they reported that the publication’s claims are false. The publication further reported that this won’t be for the first time when FKA Twigs has found herself behind the camera. In 2015, the singer made seven short films in just one week at the Manchester International film festival and it proves that she is not at all jealous of Stewart’s progress as an artist.

Earlier this week, Twigs herself talked about her Nike-inspired music video. Pattinson’s fiancé said in a released statement that she made the song in the campaign before she was approached for the project and as an artist, it made complete sense to her to get creatively involved with the team.

“I made the song in the campaign film, “Trust In Me,” before I got approached about this project. I realized it would be perfect, because the lyrics say, “Put your trust in me.” In a way, we’re asking people to look at me and the other amazing athletes in the video and trust the way we are. We’ve worked hard to perfect our crafts and create our own destinies, and we’re feeling good in our bodies,” her statement further read.

As far as Kristen is concerned, the Twilight fame actress recently amazed her fans by sporting a rebellious look in Rolling Stone’s recently released music video “Ride Em Down.” Apart from this, her performance in Certain Women, Café Society and recently released Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk has shown that she is here to stay and is not afraid to portray difficult roles

So it is safe to say that Robert Pattinson’s ex-girlfriend and his fiancé are not at creative war with each other and both are doing exceptionally well in their own professional endeavors.

Apparently, this won’t be for the first time when rumors about Robert Pattinson, FKA Twigs and their third wheel has surfaced online. Prior to this, there were rumors that the engaged couple has put a hold on their wedding plans. According to some unreliable sources, the couple’s close friends and intimate family members were very upset when the actor decided not to invite them on the biggest day of his life.

OK! magazine reported that Pattinson and Twigs has decided not to involve their family members when it comes to the big decisions and this personal conflict of interest is creating a lot of problems in their life.

“They want to say their vows on the beach to each other, not a crowd. They’ve asked their families to be understanding,” an insider revealed.

“All that craziness made Rob and Twigs keep things on the down-low,” their source added. “They don’t want their wedding to be big news. They want it to be for the two of them, no one else.”

Just like others, even these rumors were quickly debunked. Do you think Kristen Stewart and FKA Twigs will ever be war with each other? Share your views in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Time and Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]