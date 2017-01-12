Physicist’s Detailed 1976 Account Of Alien Interaction Suggests Presence Of Extraterrestrial Life And UFOs

On July 9, 1959, at a CIA office in Washington, a U.S. Navy commander discussed an unusual alien encounter with the operatives. The commander stated that he, along with another Naval officer, had visited a woman, Mrs. S., who apparently made contact with aliens through telepathy.

After witnessing Mrs. S, the commander too tried to make contact with aliens but failed. However, while narrating this experience to his CIA colleagues in Washington, they insisted that the commander should try again at the office.

The commander, therefore, attempted another telepathic contact and was successful. Soon, he started receiving messages from an alien life form called AFFA, who claimed that he is an inhabitant of planet Uranus.

Here’s how the contact took place.

The commander would pen the questions put forth by his two colleagues on a large sheet of paper, and some unknown force would guide his hand in writing the answers. While the message was being transmitted, the commander was subjected to great physical strain.

Here’s an extract of the telepathic conversation that took place between the alien and the commander.

“Q. Do you favor any government, religious group, or race? A. No, we do not. Signed AFFA. Q. Will there be a third World War? A. No. Signed AFFA. Q. Are Catholics the chosen people? A. No. Signed AFFA. Q. Can we see a spaceship or flying saucer? A. When do you want to see it? Signed, AFFA. Q. Can we see it now? A. Go to the window. Signed AFFA. (They all go to the window.) Q. Are we looking in the right direction? A. (answered vocally) Yes, signed AFFA.”

At this juncture, the three men saw what they thought was a flying saucer. They described the object as round, with the perimeter brighter than the center. The commander checked with Washington Center radar and was informed that for some unknown reason, the radar return from the direction in which the alien ship was supposedly seen had been blocked at the time of the sighting.

This is only one of the several incidents that physicist Don Elkins exposes in his UFO project.

In his research book Secrets of the UFO, Elkins, along with his partner Carla McCarty, unearthed more evidence involving extraterrestrial and alien encounters. Elkins visited UFO contacts across the United States to gather information for his book.

Piloting his own small plane, he visited areas of paranormal activities. He corresponded with scholars, researchers, and alien abductees.

“This book is allegedly the answer to the strange riddle of the UFO’s. The information contained herein is not speculation or theory, but a condensation and edited arrangement of received communications from the UFOs. The obvious weakness of this contactee information is that evidential proof of its validity is not obtainable. Its strength lies in its sheer bulk and in the similarity of messages produced by sources widely scattered around the world. The last 25 years have produced millions of words of these communications allegedly originating within the UFOs,” said Elkins, who published the book in 1976.

You can read the full version of Secrets of the UFO at L/L Research.

Elkins added that approximately 15 million people in the U.S. have reported seeing UFOs and alien beings. More than 2,000 contact cases have been reported, and about 700 landings have left trace evidence.

“There is no longer any real doubt that UFOs exist. The question is: Who are they? And why are they here? It is quite possible that understanding them is the most important endeavor which we can undertake. There are thousands of people around the world who are quite certain that they know at least some of the answers to the riddles of these elusive manifestations,” said Elkins.

