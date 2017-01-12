WWE News: Perry Saturn Asks Fans To Contribute To His GoFundMe Campaign, Offers Heartbreaking Update On His Status

Times have become even tougher for former WCW, ECW, and WWE wrestler Perry Saturn, whose family recently created a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for his medical expenses. And now, he’s asking fans to double down on their efforts to help, as a new video posted on his Facebook account suggests that he is in dire financial straits, and possibly facing homelessness within the next few weeks.

A mainstay of some of America’s top wrestling promotions in the 1990s, the 50-year-old Saturn is arguably best-known as one-fourth of the stable known as The Radicalz, where he, Eddie Guerrero, Chris Benoit, and Dean Malenko left WCW at the same time and joined WWE in early-1999, creating an immediate impact on their new company.

Unlike the late Guerrero and Benoit, Saturn didn’t enjoy the same level of success in WWE, and is unfortunately remembered post-Radicalz for an angle where he suffered a storyline concussion and claimed to be in a relationship with an inanimate object — a mop called “Moppy.” And while that angle was meant to be comedic, as well as a supposed punishment for Saturn legitimately attacking a jobber during an unaired “dark match,” there’s nothing funny about Perry’s current situation, where the real-life concussions have sadly caught up with him.

In October, several publications, including The Inquisitr, reported on Saturn’s ongoing plight, as he deals with a traumatic brain injury caused by his many years as a professional wrestler. To pay for his medical expenses, a GoFundMe campaign was created for the troubled grappler, with the page noting that Saturn is unable to work due to his condition and its associated symptoms, but needs to spend thousands of dollars for MRIs and other medical procedures.

Unfortunately, things haven’t been going well for Perry Saturn since the GoFundMe campaign went live. In a video posted on his Facebook account, Saturn apologized for not having updated his followers due to recent health problems, including the flu. But most tellingly, he tearfully brought up an even bigger problem – the prospect of becoming homeless in a few weeks’ time.

“You’ve got to see me fall to the bottom … (In) a week or two, I will be homeless. I have nothing left. I don’t know what I’m going to do … I don’t want to be homeless, I’m scared, I’m terrified, I don’t know where my next meal’s going to come from. I know I’ve asked so much from everybody, but if you could please just help me and give to my GoFundMe account. I’m sorry, I don’t know what to do.”

Since the video was posted and WrestlingNews.co reported on the situation, small donations have been streaming into Perry Saturn’s GoFundMe account. The campaign has raised $14,646 out of the funding goal of $100,000 since it went live in October, and fans have also been offering their best wishes to Perry, including heartfelt messages with their donations, in some cases apologizing for not being to make larger contributions. In October, Saturn’s former WCW and WWE coworker Chris Jericho pledged $5,000 to the GoFundMe campaign.

“Dear Perry, I seriously hope that you can recover soon from your terrible situation, and no ordinary human being deserves your problems, let alone a former wrestler like yourself,” wrote a fan who identified himself as Ben King. “I wish you the speediest of recoveries and whilst I know this isn’t a large amount to give, I just hope you can get back on the road to recovery and get the help you need. Keep you [sic] head up and your heart strong, and you will survive. Thank you for inspiring me and so many others, and safe wishes from the UK.”

Those who want to help Perry Saturn out can visit his GoFundMe page here for donations and status updates.

[Featured Image by WWE]