Vivica Fox Apologizes For Offending With ‘No Gay Men’ Comment About ‘Vivica’s Black Magic’

Vivica Fox may have hurt her new Lifetime reality show before it got a chance to really take off. Recently, she’s taken a lot of heat after making comments about not wanting gay men getting dances from her dancers at the Black Magic shows. Executive producer Jean-Claude LaMarre is so upset that he refuses to work with Vivica after the remarks she made. After the LGBT community went after her on social media, Vivica has apologized for making the offensive comment.

The upset began after Vivica was asked if gay men would be welcome at her shows. It turns out that her vision for Vivica’s Black Magic was a male dance group that entertains women only.

“Oh, hell no… back all that up. No.” Vivica said. “Because there’s no need to do, they dance for women. It’s called the ultimate girl’s night out for a reason.”

Vivica’s comments didn’t sit well with her business partner and executive producer. Jean-Claude LaMarre quickly countered her statement. He told TMZ,“The comments were out of order, and it does not represent our attitudes toward the LGBT community. All are welcomed. Vivica speaks for herself not the business or the show.”

With that, LaMarre said that while he would remain an executive producer on the show, he wasn’t interested in working with Vivica Fox anymore.

It wasn’t just LaMarre that took offensive to Vivica’s anti-gay sentiment. The actress got skewered on social media for saying that gay men were not welcome at her shows. Things got so bad for the iconic actress that she quickly issued an apology for the offensive things that she said.

“I’ve been a FRIEND n supporter of the LGBT community for years! My intention was not to offend anyone and I’m woman enough to apologize if you felt that way,” Vivica wrote on Instagram.

“My show has already been taped and I was just doing something for the ladies but all are welcome to enjoy Vivica’s Black Magic Show! It’s HAWT… I’m all about LOVE not HATE dawling! Have a blessed day,” she continued.

So it looks like it doesn’t really matter if gay men want a lap dance from one of the men on Vivica’s Black Magic. As she said, the show has already been taped. It’s unclear if the dancers on the show are still working together or not and it’s too early (only two episodes in) to know if the ratings will even warrant a Season 2.

During the premiere episode of the new Lifetime reality series, Vivica proclaimed that she wanted to do shows all over Los Angeles and then eventually take her dancers to Las Vegas, where she hoped to get a recurring gig. The way she’s talking in her apology, it sounds like that might not happen, but the season just started, so only time will tell.

What is for sure, though, is that Vivica Fox got her idea for Vivica’s Black Magic after playing the role of Katherine McCoy in Chocolate City. The movie made it’s debut in 2015 with Jean-Claude LaMarre as the writer and director, and he also played the part of Pastor Jones.

When Jean-Claude and Vivica came together to make Vivica’s Black Magic, they tapped a few actors from the show to come dance for her all-male review. One of those dancers was Bolo, who played himself in the movie, and we learned early on that he didn’t even have to audition for his place in the group.

