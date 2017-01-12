Lala Kent On ‘Vanderpump Rules’: Are ‘Pump Rules’ Stars Using Her To Stay In The Spotlight?

Lala Kent made headlines a few weeks ago because she was contemplating leaving Vanderpump Rules behind. Kent sat Lisa Vanderpump down and talked to her about how the other employees at SUR were treating her. Lala talked about leaving the workspace behind, but Vanderpump argued that it would be best to stick around and keep working the hostess position so she could show all of her co-stars that she was strong. And with that encouragement, Lala kept working at SUR. However, it sounds like Lala is tired of hearing her co-stars talk about her, and she’s wondering when that will stop.

According to a new tweet, Lala Kent hasn’t really been tweeting all that much about her co-stars, but she feels that Kristen Doute, Jax Taylor, Stassi Schroeder, and Katie Maloney keep talking about her to make them relevant. It’s no secret that her behavior has been controversial on the show, but Lala appears to want a cordial relationship with her fellow employees. But Stassi kept pushing the married man rumor, and Kent is tired of her being the center of attention.

“I wonder if some of the cast members from #PumpRules ever get exhausted with being so invested in Lala’s life,” Lala Kent tweeted this week, referring to herself in the third person, which surprised many people.

“They honestly don’t seem invested anymore. Your story is done now that you’re not on the show,” one person wrote in reply to Kent, while others wrote things like, “They should be!! Kinda flattery though, no? U seem to be more important to them than their own lives,” and “If they’re talking about you, you’re doing something right. It’s when they stop talking that you should worry.”

Of course, Lala Kent has made headlines because of the married man she was supposedly dated. She kept saying that she wasn’t dating a married man, but she was briefly linked to a famous athlete. His name was never revealed, and one can imagine that Kent wanted to keep him away from Vanderpump Rules. With all of the negative feedback and fighting, Lala has said things that were not exactly classy or appropriate, but she feels they are justified.

“I never claimed to be ‘classy’- so don’t come for me on that bullshit. You do not know me. I can’t make that anymore clear to some of y’all,” Lala Kent later added after facing some criticism from her co-stars and her Twitter followers.

It sounds like people really supported her decision to be open, honest, and, at times, dirty in her way of handling things with her Vanderpump Rules.

Lala Kent continues to live her life the way she wants to and dates who she finds attractive. But she has kept her relationship a secret, and not even James Kennedy knows who she’s dating. These days, it sounds like Kent would much rather live her life where no one really knows what is going on and who she’s dating.

“Love you and you’re independent state of mind! Don’t listen to the haters. They’re just jealous!!” one person wrote, while others added, “Lala is the complete OPPOSITE of being independent. She believes n sleeping w married men for her money,” and “Awwwww well I happen to think your an absolute sweetheart, and Yes you are Classy inside and out!! Your why I watch the show :).”

What do you think of Lala Kent’s comments about her Vanderpump Rules co-stars talking about her? Do you think they will continue to talk about her for the rest of the season and until she leaves the show completely behind?

