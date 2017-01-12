Jenelle Evans Compared To ‘RHOA’ Star: Is ‘Teen Mom’ Star Judged Harshly Over Third Baby?

Jenelle Evans is currently pregnant with her third child, and fans on Teen Mom will soon see her find out that she’s pregnant with her daughter. Evans has been with David Eason for a while, but no one really expected her to get pregnant with a third baby. While Jenelle had Jace when she was just a teenager, she got pregnant with Nathan Griffith and the two had a son, Kaiser. She’s currently battling for custody on both cases, as she can’t seem to find an agreement that works for both Nathan and her own mother, who has custody of Jace.

According to a new tweet, Jenelle Evans is now being told that people are being way too critical of her considering there are other women out there who have several children with several men. And one of those ladies is actually on a reality show, but she doesn’t get the same kind of criticism like Jenelle. The interesting thing is that Jenelle Evans didn’t even know about this other woman, so she was happy when one of her followers brought this example to her attention.

“Kim Zolciak Berman has 6 kids with three different men and no one says anything. Jenelle is going to be just fine,” one person wrote to Jenelle Evans on Twitter, pointing her attention to Kim, who had six children with three different men, to which Evans replied, “For real? lol I didn’t know that! I don’t keep up with the type of shows. Preach!”

Of course, Kim Zolciak Biermann has six children, four of which are with the same man. But Kim has two teenage girls, who she had years ago with two different men. At the time, she was in committed relationships, and she thought she had found the men of her dreams at the given time. For a long time, Kim dated several people in hopes of finding the right man, but it wasn’t until she met Kroy Biermann that she settled down and got married. The two of them had four children together, making her the mother of six children.

But some people feel that Jenelle Evans’ life choices can’t be compared to Kim. For one, Kim is an educated nurse, and she finished up schooling before having more than one child. She also never had a drug addiction, and she never signed over custody to her mother. Some people argued that she always took responsibility and never chose men over her children. And that’s something Jenelle Evans has been accused of doing, especially during the early seasons of Teen Mom.

“Kim was also 20 when she had her first & her older girls are teens & her 4 kids are young. & she raises her kids. Lmao she has a career off tv2. Kim was also in actual committed relationships when she had kids and she does what’s best 4 her kids. She’s a mom, not a birth giver like JE,” one person wrote to both the follower and Jenelle Evans, trying to defend Kim Zolciak’s past relationships.

Of course, Jenelle may have had a baby at 16, but The Real Housewives of Atlanta star had children at the age of 20. Plus, Zolciak managed to make her financial situation work with a reality show and dating rich guys. Evans hasn’t had a job in a long time, and she doesn’t seem eager to get back to work these days. Maybe Evans will use this comparison to her advantage in the future when people slam her over having another baby with a third man.

What do you think of Jenelle Evans learning about Kim Zolciak and her having six children with three different men? Do you think it’s fair to compare these two reality stars?

