Cyber-Security Adviser, Rudy Giuliani’s Website, Outdated And Riddled With Vulnerabilities, Experts Reveal

Trump’s cyber-security adviser, Rudy Giuliani’s security solutions company website is riddled with vulnerabilities, tech experts have revealed.

An announcement was made Thursday that the former New York City mayor would be advising the 45th president of the United States on cyber threats on American soil, according to the New York Post. The Trump administration in a statement had revealed that they were pleased to be gleaning from Giuliani’s 16 years of providing security resolutions in the private sector.

“Mayor Rudy Giuliani will be sharing his expertise and insight as a trusted friend concerning private sector cyber security problems and emerging solutions developing in the private sector. Mr. Giuliani was asked to initiate this process because of his long and very successful career in law enforcement and his now sixteen years of work providing security solutions in the private sector.”

However, tech experts have pointed out that the former New York City mayor’s website is running on Joomla!- an outdated and freely available content management system. A tech expert speaking to the Daily Mail, revealed the 72-year-old’s website, giulianisecuirty.com was packed with so many vulnerabilities that a savvy teenager could hack into it easily.

Experts said the ex-mayor who has been saddled with the task of defending America’s computer infrastructure was still using a five-year-old version of Joomla!. They made it known that because of this, his site would be ridden with bugs and that hackers could easily infiltrate his server using basic SQL injection techniques. Top hacker, Dan Tentler said the archaic Joomla! Install, Rudy Giuliani was using, spoke volumes about the 72-year-old’s suitability for the job.

“It speaks volumes…seventy-year-old luddite autocrats who often brag about not using technology are somehow put in charge of technology. It’s like setting our country on fire and giving every extranational hacker a roman candle.”

Another security guru, Ty Miller revealed that Trump’s cyber-security pick was still using a version of PHP released in 2013. The director of Threat intelligence confirmed that within minutes he was able to identify 41 vulnerabilities and 19 ways hackers could access the ex-mayor’s company website.

“Using the version information, within minutes we were able to identify a combined list of 41 publicly known vulnerabilities and 19 publicly available exploits. Depending upon the configuration of the website, these exploits may or may not work, but is an indication that Giuliani’s security needs to be taken up a level.”

Another expert revealed it was not inspiring that the lawyer had outsourced the management of his online base and failed to check if it was adequately secure. According to him, it brought the former mayor’s question of judgment to the fore and if he had the right people around him to advise him and provide expertise.

Giuliani was one of Trump’s staunchest allies blasting the media, attacking Hillary Clinton and defending the president-elect in the face of his many scandals. He was one of the few Republicans who stood by Mr. Trump in the wake of his lewd “Access Hollywood” tape leak. The 70-year-old Manhattan businessman had rewarded the former mayor’s loyalty by seriously considering him for the posts of attorney-general, director of national intelligence and secretary of homeland security.

However, Rudy Giuliani only had his eyes on one prize and that was the secretary of state position. But members of the transition team had questioned if he had the stamina for the job that would see him canvass the world at a moment’s notice.

The 72-year-old former mayor pulled himself out of reckoning in mid-December shortly before Mr. Trump announced Exxon/Mobile CEO Rex Tillerson as secretary of state. Giuliani on Fox & Friends revealed that he was offered many cabinet positions, but they did not sync well with his private life. His present appointment allows him to work in both worlds because he will function outside of the Trump administration.

Giuliani speaking to CNN, made it known that his role would primarily include bringing together corporate leaders on a regular basis to discuss cyber intrusion, which he called “the fastest growing crime in the United States and much of the world.” Giuliani, who tried to run for the U.S. presidency in 2008, commended Trump for the initiative to tackle cyber crime, adding that a solution to the menace resided in the meeting of great minds from the private sector.

“This is very much President Donald J. Trump’s style. He’s a hands-on president. And he’s going to want to hear from the private sector directly. Most of the best solutions come from the private sector. We’re going to provide unfiltered information without a report. Here are the problems, here is how they’re dealing with it.”

