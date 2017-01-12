A Good Actor Or Actress Can Play Any Role

The following article is entirely the opinion of Lucy Santos and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

There is a controversy brewing on the internet because Joseph Fiennes, a white British man, is playing the role of Michael Jackson in the new UK movie, Elizabeth, Michael & Marlon, that tells the story of the mysterious and supposed journey that the three famous icons took after 911. The story is based on an urban myth that will most likely draw the public’s attention considering all the interesting celebrity personalities that the story revolves around. Even before seeing the film, some people are criticizing the flick because they prefer a black man to play the part of Michael Jackson.

If Michael Jackson were alive today, how do you think he would feel about this? Jackson, who was known as the “King of Pop,” who became the lead singer of the Jackson 5, who became famous for the moonwalk, was a brilliant artist with a completely open mind. He expressed his wisdom through his music that remains the legacy that he continues to pass on to future generations.

In 1985, he showed his humanistic side when he co-wrote, “We Are the World,” a hit single whose funds were used to help the needy and hungry in Africa. He moved other singers to participate in this altruistic project such as Lionel Richie, Ray Charles, Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson, Bruce Springsteen and Tina Turner among many other performers who formed a coalition to do well.

One of the most beautiful aspects of Jackson’s music is that it unites people rather than divides them. He was a quiet and peaceful man, and his songs continue to spread that message to the world. In his hit song, “Man in the Mirror,” a song that was first released in 1988, Jackson tells us that change is good. We should not have a narrow mind that makes us prejudiced but instead open ourselves up to all of the possibilities. “If you want to make the world a better place, take a look at yourself make a change,” said Jackson.

That transformation will enable us to see life differently. Why can’t a white actor play a black man in a movie? Why can’t a black man play the role of a white man? Talent should be the most important aspect for making a role come to life and not skin color or physical appearance.

Another song that shows the intelligence that Jackson had was the 1991 hit, “Black or White.” In this song, he shows that good qualities in a person are what really matters and not the color of their skin. “It don’t matter if you’re black or white,” Jackson says. What really does matter is the quintessential nature of your human nature.

If Jackson saw Fiennes play him in the film, I do not think that he would mind at all. After all, Jackson did not have any prejudices. What would probably be most important to Jackson would be the quality of Fiennes performance. If can really emulate the way Jackson was as a person, then that is what should truly count.

In the past, only white actors and actresses played characters in Shakespeare’s plays. Now people of color can play these roles as well. When we see a breathtaking performance of Romeo and Juliet, does it really matter if Romeo and Juliet are white? No, it does not as the poetry and the melodic words are what enthralls us as we are completely swept away with the romanticism.

Another example of this transformation is the 2016 Pulitzer Prize winning musical drama, Hamilton. It is a hit Broadway play, created by Lin-Manuel Miranda, in which the majority of actors and actresses are people of color. In real life, Hamilton was a white man, but his essence comes to life through a man of color.

When actors and actresses give Oscar worthy performances, they become completely emerged with the character that they are playing. They are not even thinking about their appearance or their skin color. As the audience, we are also swept away with their magnificent performance as well. After all, real art truly has no specific color.