Jennifer Aniston Skipped The Golden Globes, Husband Justin Theroux Left Event Early

Jennifer Aniston’s husband, Justin Theroux, attended the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night, where her former husband, Brad Pitt, appeared as a presenter.

Although Jennifer Aniston was not seen at the event, where her current husband also served as a presenter, she and Theroux watched the last half of the event together after he made an early exit from the show.

On January 10, the Mirror revealed that Justin Theroux made a pit stop at the event, which was held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel and briefly visited the HBO after-party later in the evening. The outlet also pointed out that Theroux did not leave the event early in an effort to avoid Jennifer Aniston’s ex-husband. Instead, they revealed that the Leftovers actor had said he was rushing home to be with his wife, who had thrown a casual party with friends.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have been married since August 2015.

“I almost skipped this interview because I got my girl [Jennifer Aniston] and some friends in their pajamas who have delayed the show an hour so I can get back and watch the end of it with the,” Theorux explained to Entertainment Tonight, via the Mirror.

Justin Theroux was in attendance at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards to present the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television category with actress Anna Kendrick. The award went to Tom Hiddleston for his performance in The Night Manager.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux were thrust into the spotlight at the end of last year after Pitt and his former partner, Angelina Jolie, parted ways. Immediately after their divorce, Jennifer Aniston and her husband faced divorce rumors of their own, and some reports claimed Aniston and Pitt had secretly spent time with one another. One outrageous claim made by Radar Online went as far as to suggest that Jennifer Aniston’s marriage was in jeopardy due to her connection with Pitt and that the drama had led the actress to a 50-pound weight gain.

“Jennifer Aniston’s exploding marriage crisis has pushed the heartsick beauty to gorge herself into a massive 50-pound weight gain,” an alleged insider told the outlet, via Gossip Cop, adding that the couple has “been at each others’ throats ever since he found out” Jennifer Aniston was reportedly comforting her ex-husband amid his split from Jolie.

“[Jennifer Aniston’s] a mess because Justin is furious that she’s been way too available [for Pitt],” the supposed source tells the webloid.

The alleged tipster goes on to say Theroux “feels totally betrayed, but Jen has told him Brad just needs a sympathetic ear.”

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were married from 2000 to 2004. Pitt later struck up a relationship with Jolie on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

The Radar Online insider went on to claim that Jennifer Aniston was “devastated” and that the only thing serving as a comfort for her was food. The outrageous report even said Aniston’s friends feared she may be “eating herself to death.” Not surprisingly, Gossip Cop quickly debunked the false claim about Jennifer Aniston and her marriage. Ever since, she and Theroux have appeared completely happy together.

In addition to facing rumors regarding her marriage, Jennifer Aniston has also been accused of being pregnant on multiple occasions. However, despite the many rumors, some of which have suggested that the actress has been seen with a baby bump, Jennifer Aniston and her people have continuously denied that she is expecting a child or that she is planning on getting pregnant.

