Taylor Swift To Battle In Court With Alleged Butt-Grabbing DJ

Taylor Swift plans to battle it out in court with the DJ David “Jackson” Mueller accused of groping her and grabbing her butt during a meet and greet.

Documents were obtained from the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado that revealed that Taylor Swift and DJ Mueller will appear in court on August 7, 2017, according to Radar Online.

“This case is set for a nine-day jury trial commencing at 8:30 a.m., Monday, August 7, 2017, to conclude on Thursday, August 17, 2017. The parties are requested to be present for the entirety of the trial.”

Taylor Swift accused the DJ of inappropriately grabbing her butt during a meet and greet photo op after her concert in June of 2013.

There is a photograph, which will be used as evidence in court, that shows Mueller smiling alongside Swift with his hand behind her butt.

The Colorado judge handling the case accepted Taylor Swift’s request to seal the photo from the public.

“It is all but assured that the photograph will be shared for scandalous and prurient interests — reasons that have nothing to do with the public’s interest in the Court’s decision making.”

However, the judge denied Swift’s request to keep the court documents in the lawsuit private.

After Taylor Swift’s security team accused the DJ of groping the superstar, Mueller filed a defamation lawsuit against her in September 2015, claiming that Swift falsely accused him.

In October of 2015, Taylor Swift filed a countersuit for assault and battery.

“Right as the moment came for us to pose for the photo, he took his hand and put it up my dress and grabbed onto my a** cheek and no matter how much I scooted over it was still there. It was completely intentional, I’ve never been so sure of anything in my life.”

Taylor Swift went on to describe how the incident left her feeling “frantic,” “distressed,” and “violated.”

Taylor is prepared to battle it out in court with the DJ to get justice in August.

Swift did receive some good news this week, her new single for Fifty Shades Darker with Zayn Malik, “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” moved up on Billboards Hot 100 from No. 22 to No. 14.

The song was initially thought to have been an easy hit, however, when the song was released, Swift got slammed for the supposed ‘flop.’

According to the Pulse Music Boards, the single has definitely taken off slower than anyone would have thought, but it seems like it is finally starting to gain some traction.

As of Wednesday morning of this week, Swift and Malik’s song was the 10th biggest song on the Mediabase CHR/Pop list.

Rumors have suggested that the pop star’s crew of celebrity friends were turning on Swift after a questionable source blabbed to reporters, however, reports by the Inquisitr confirmed that this was not the case.

“Everyone has agreed that they won’t work with [Taylor Swift] or attend any parties she’s invited to. They also badmouth [Taylor Swift] to guys who may want to date her. Hollywood is definitely turning on Taylor, and a lot of people feel like she deserves it.”

Taylor Swift has a number of close celebrity friends, including Zayn Malik’s girlfriend Gigi Hadid and her sister Bella Hadid. Lily Aldridge, Martha Hunt, Cara Delevingne, Selena Gomez, Dakota Johnson, Lorde, Karlie Kloss and Lena Dunham are also close friends of Swifts.

Drama broke out earlier in the week when Selena Gomez was caught smooching Bella Hadid’s recent ex-boyfriend, The Weeknd, according to TMZ.

