Eden Sassoon To Heal ‘RHOBH’ Cast: ‘I Felt Like I Could Shift The Energy’

Eden Sassoon has been a much-anticipated cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and she received quite the welcome when she finally did make her appearance last week. Eden opened up about her past, including about her relationship with her famous father, Vidal Sassoon. And while Sassoon tried to bond with her new cast members by bringing up her deceased sister and her work on a movie that Kim Richards had worked on, some people thought that she was trying to get famous by using Kim and her addiction issues.

According to a new Bravo report, Eden Sassoon revealed that she felt that she could possibly heal the friendship between Lisa Rinna and Kim Richards. Of course, Kim and Lisa have plenty of issues that are unresolved from previous seasons, including issues like Kim insinuating that Harry Hamlin was cheating on his wife, and Lisa bringing up Richards’ addiction problems.

During Kyle Richards’ game night, Eden Sassoon simply sat at the table and watched the interaction between Lisa and Kim play out. Some of the ladies were rattled by the conversation because they knew of the drama between the two of them from previous seasons of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. However, Eden Sassoon doesn’t know everything that has happened between Rinna and Kim. Eden had met Lisa before the game night, and she had given her healing crystals.

“I let the girls battle it out until I heard a different conversation that was hitting too close to home. I couldn’t just sit there and listen to Lisa Rinna and Kim go at it. On one hand, I have my friend, who I just gave a healing crystal to, which was supposed to release toxic and emotional old pain and blocked energy (#DidntWork), and another woman who I relate to through sobriety, and they’re about to throw down… I felt like my allegiance was with Rinna, but I felt Kim’s deep sadness, and they weren’t hearing each other,” Eden Sassoon explains in her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Because Sassoon had met Lisa for dinner before the game night, she felt that she had a connection with Rinna. However, Eden also felt that she had a connection with Kim because her sister had worked with Kim on a movie, and there was a connection with drug addiction and alcohol. Maybe Eden felt that she had a connection to her sister through Richards.

“As much as I didn’t want to get involved, I personally couldn’t watch them go at one another without speaking my truth. If I could stop and get them to hear each other, I felt like I could shift the energy,” Eden Sassoon explains in her blog for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, according to Bravo, adding, “On a lighter note, I love that Rinna knows I have no judgment and admire her. We go deep, quick. She said, “You see me and hear me.” I mean does it get better than that? It feels good to connect, unfortunately, through the loss of sisters and fathers.”

Sassoon doesn’t have any issues with any of her cast members, so it makes sense that she wants to help heal the cast. But she may be biting off more than she can chew as it doesn’t seem like Richards and Rinna can become close friends in the future.

What do you think of Eden Sassoon’s comments about having a connection with both Rinna and Richards? Do you think she can heal the current cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

