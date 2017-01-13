Prince William Admits He Was ‘Angry’ When His Mother Died And How He Is Continuing Her Memory

This week Prince William revealed more of the emotions he felt when he lost his mother, while speaking to a boy at the London-based charity, that Princess Diana was a royal patron of, and is he. What did William reveal and why is his late mother, Princess Diana, on his mind in 2017?

The Daily Telegraph reported that while William was working at Child Bereavement UK, he honestly expressed some of his own difficult feelings of loss at losing his mother. The mother of the pre-teen boy, Lorna Ireland, stated that William told her son that he was only 15 when he lost his mum, Prince Harry was 12. She said that he told her 12-year-old that when he was a teen, he was “very angry and found it very difficult to talk about” Princess Diana’s death. Ireland felt that William’s words were special.

“It was very personal and it was very special.”

Wills is most likely thinking a great deal about his late mother, Princess Diana these days. This year marks the 20 year anniversary of her death. She was killed in a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997, along with her French chauffeur Henri Paul, and her boyfriend Dodi Al-Fayed. In fact, the Daily Mail reports that Prince William and his younger brother Prince Harry are “supporting” The Diana Award.

Princess Diana famously spoke of random acts of kindness and this award continues her own philosophy of life.

“Carry out a random act of kindness, with no expectation of reward, safe in the knowledge that one day someone might do the same for you.”

This award is going out to 20 young people between the ages of 9 and 18 who are making a marked difference in the world. They can be from anywhere in the world, not just Great Britain.

Princess Diana believed that youth had the power to change the world. In May, there will be a special Legacy Ceremony honoring these exceptional young people. The Chef Executive of Diana Award, Tessy Ojo, made a public statement about the reason behind the award.

“Diana, Princess of Wales is widely remembered for her values of compassion, kindness and service to others, irrespective of their culture, race or background.” ‘Twenty years since her death it’s heartening to know that her legacy lives on through the lives of thousands of young people across the world.” “Our theme for this 20th anniversary year is centered on Princess Diana’s values of kindness, compassion and service. We know there are truly exceptional young people across the world who deserve to be recognized. We urge the public to nominate them for The Diana Award.”

Those who are bestowed this award will embark on a special development program that will further build up their skills in leadership, community development, social entrepreneurship and technology.

Those behind the Diana Award request that committees and social groups around the world nominate a young person who embodies compassion, kindness and service, what Princess Diana considered to be necessary qualities. To nominate a young person for the award, the website address is: www.diana-award.org.uk.

This is just the beginning of the festivities planned for the 20th anniversary of the death of Princess Diana, which promises to be more elaborate than what they did ten years ago.

To commemorate the tenth anniversary of their mother’s death, Harry and William held the Concert for Diana, a night of “energy and fun.” It took place on July 1, 2007, what would have been their beloved mother’s 46th birthday. Acts like Kanye West and Tom Jones and their late mother’s favorite band, Duran Duran performed in honor of Princess Diana. Speakers at the event included the two brother, William and Harry, Nelson Mandela, Bill Clinton, Tony Blair and even David Beckham, along with a cornucopia of political figures and actors.

The charismatic Prince Harry started out the celebration with a joke.

“When William and I first had the idea we forgot we would end up standing here desperately trying to think of something funny to say. We’ll leave that to the funny people – and Ricky Gervais.”

The more sensitive William explained what the event was all about.

“This event is about all that our mother loved in life. Her music, her dancing, her charities and her family and friends”.

Attended by over 63,000 fans at the packed Wembley Arena, the Princes had their own box with 200 family and friends, including their cousins Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, their mother Sarah Ferguson, cousin Zara Phillips and her then boyfriend and now husband, Mike Tindall, as well as their mother’s two sisters and their uncle Earl Spencer.

Perhaps one of the most significant invitees to this event and the Prince’s box was Prince William’s then former girlfriend, Kate Middleton, along with her parents and siblings James and Pippa. The presence of the blushing Catherine fanned the flames of speculation that the Prince was back with Kate. Of course, just four later, the two married and they are now the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with two adorable children.

Will you be following the festivities and programs commemorating the 20-year anniversary of the death of Princess Diana? Do you know any young people that you may nominate for the Diana Award?

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images}