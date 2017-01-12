Atlanta Falcons Vs. Seattle Seahawks: Bold Predictions For NFC Divisional Playoffs

The Atlanta Falcons are set to take on the Seattle Seahawks this week in NFC Divisional playoff action. It is a game that many fans are excited to watch. Atlanta hasn’t been seen as a serious Super Bowl contender in quite some time, which makes this game even bigger for their franchise.

Matt Ryan and Russell Wilson are two of the most talented quarterbacks in the NFL. This weekend, both quarterbacks will be out looking to prove that they are, in fact, elite.

Looking ahead at the matchup, there are quite a few things that fans should keep an eye on throughout the course of the game. Seattle has one of the best defenses in the NFL, while the Falcons have one of the most potent offenses in the league. Atlanta’s defense leaves a lot to be desired, while Wilson and the Seahawks have been struggling a bit of late.

Needless to say, this game has the makeup of a game that should come down to the wire, with both teams leaving everything they have on the field.

All of that being said, what bold predictions can be made for the Atlanta Falcons vs. Seattle Seahawks game this weekend?

Matt Ryan Throws for 350 Yards, Four Touchdowns

After the regular season that Matt Ryan put together, these numbers may not seem like a bold prediction. That is, at least, until Seattle’s defense comes into the picture. Seattle may have one of the top pass defenses in the NFL, but Ryan will throw for 350 yards and four touchdowns this week.

Thomas Rawls Rushes for 125 Yards, Two Touchdowns

Seattle didn’t have Thomas Rawls for the majority of the regular season, but he came back at the right time. Rawls has been a workhorse for the Seahawks, and that was the case against the Lions in the Wild Card matchup. He will have yet another big game this week and will rush for 125 yards and two touchdowns.

Julio Jones Recks Seattle for 150 Yards, Two Touchdowns

Big games are where superstars shine the most, and not many people will argue that Julio Jones isn’t a superstar. Jones is going to shred through the Seattle defense for 150 yards and two touchdowns. Those numbers in a playoff game will further solidify just how dominant Jones is and why he’s arguably the best wide receiver in the game.

Seattle Forces at Least Two Turnovers

While the Falcons do have one of the NFL’s top offenses, the Seahawks are going to show why their defense has been so dominant. Seattle will force at least two turnovers throughout the course of the game. Whether those turnovers are interceptions from Matt Ryan or forced fumbles, the “Legion of Boom” will get the job done.

The Seattle Seahawks Come Out of Atlanta with a Win

Knocking off the Falcons in Atlanta is not an easy task, but the Seahawks are going to find a way to get the job done. Seattle will come out swinging and will take control early. Atlanta will put up the best fight that they can, but they will come up short when everything is said and done.

Expect to see two quality football teams battle down to the wire this weekend. Seattle isn’t going to blow the Falcons out, but they will find a way to win the game. Russell Wilson and the Seahawks will have a shot to once again represent the NFC in the Super Bowl.

Do you think the Atlanta Falcons or Seattle Seahawks will end up winning this NFC playoff game? What are your final score predictions for the matchup? Let us know your thoughts in the comment box below!

[Featured Image by Stephen Brashear/AP Images]