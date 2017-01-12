‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Will An Organized Crime Spree Turn To Violence?

Days of Our Lives spoilers warn that there’s an upcoming storyline that may get pretty violent. Viewers know that the show has had its fair share of violent crime wielding storylines over the decades of the show. One of the most recent storylines that come to mind is the terrible trio and their escape from prison.

Earlier this season, Days of Our Lives had Clyde, Xander, and Orpheus create huge chaos for the lives of some Salem residents, specifically the Brady family. Now, it looks like there’s a new storyline that will bring more havoc for the residents. According to a report by Celeb Dirty Laundry, Salem will have organized crime rivals who might have to come to blows and cause violence.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Deimos and Andre Face Off – Gabi Is Confused by JJ’s Request… https://t.co/N3qRcHPVpn pic.twitter.com/XgWEUB9H8N — Soap Opera Spy (@SoapOperaSpy) January 11, 2017

Days of Our Lives spoilers state that things are getting heated between Andre and Deimos. As Days of Our Lives viewers know, Deimos is very much involved with the current battle that’s going on between DiMera and Hernandez. Due to his involvement, the Kiriakis’ may be the next target. Will things get violent? It may very well come to that. Plus, we have Sonny digging around for dirt, which is going to complicate matters further.

On the other side of things on Days of Our Lives, Dario is still in people’s ear. This time he meets with Eduardo to discuss some business regarding the microchips that have suddenly disappeared. It’s said that Eduardo will come to Dario with his concerns about Kate. Eduardo thinks Kate is the person who stole the microchips.

In the latest #DAYS, Kayla, Shawn and Ciara learn Hope broke out of prison. https://t.co/xWEunwxeNk pic.twitter.com/mlx5Cqunpe — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) January 12, 2017

Another huge Days of Our Lives spoilers tip is the huge reveal that Hope is being hidden by Eric. While Rafe is busy tracking down Stefano’s whereabouts, Days of Our Lives viewers found out that Hope escaped from prison after her life was threatened by two inmates. Although she will probably have to face some huge repercussions for what she did, Hope unknowingly seeks refuge with Eric’s help.

The last time we saw Hope, she was unconscious and had to be rescued by a mysterious man. We now know that man is Eric, who has been released from prison and is hiding out in his farmhouse, which is where he lives. The farmhouse will act as Hope’s new place to hide away while she’s on the run from the police. It’s a good hideaway given that it’s far away from Salem.

Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that once Hope realizes who helped her, she’s shocked. She doesn’t understand why Eric hasn’t revealed that he was released from prison, or why he helped her. For Eric, it has more to do with the guilt that he feels. Eric doesn’t believe that prison was enough of a punishment for him, and so he would rather hide away from his family and friends than tell anyone where he is.

As for Hope, she may get to have a deeper understanding of Eric’s troubles. As Days of Our Lives fans know, Eric killed Daniel and is dealing with that guilt. The latest round of spoilers suggests that Eric might reveal everything to Hope, including the dark times he faced in prison. This will lead to Hope revealing a bit about what happened to her. Even though Eric doesn’t know the whole story, he will piece things together and take Hope under his wing.

Days of Our Lives spoilers hint that Days of Our Lives viewers shouldn’t get comfortable with this arrangement as cops will show up to the farmhouse looking for Hope. While he’s able to hide her from the cops, Hope is on the run again and escapes.

What do you think about the latest DOOL spoilers?

[Featured Image by NBC]