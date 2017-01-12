Kyle Richards On Kim Richards’ Return To ‘RHOBH’: ‘She Must Have Been Humiliated’

Kyle Richards decided to host another game night on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, even though she didn’t have a great track record over the past couple of years. It was during a game night where Brandi Glanville accused Kim Richards of doing crystal meth in the bathroom. While this was a false accusation, it did start a huge discussion about Richards’ personal problems. Kim’s sobriety was questioned and many people were wondering if Kim was alright. While Kyle was scared and worried about her sister, she struggled to keep a happy face going for a while.

According to a new Bravo report, Kyle Richards is now revealing that she was nervous when Lisa Rinna decided to bring up Kim’s arrests from last year. Richards had been arrested for acting out on an officer while under the influence at the Beverly Hills Hotel. A few weeks later, she was arrested for shoplifting toys at Target, which confused everyone. Kyle never spoke out about her sister’s arrests, but she does feel that Lisa made a low blow when she brought it up during game night.

I died, arose from the dead, and died again. @KyleRichards is KILLING the fashion game this season. Love love LOVE her and her style #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/Oj5JTYIOiz — R B (@Messy2017) December 29, 2016

“They went back and forth regarding their past issues, and then Rinna threw out “let’s talk about your arrest.” That’s where the evening ended for me. It was a low blow. Very low. I felt bad for Kim and knew she must have been humiliated, but she handled it well. Because she is in such a good place, she was able to hold her head high and not let it get the best of her,” Kyle Richards explains in her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Of course, Kim wasn’t completely innocent. Rinna wanted Richards to admit that she had said things about Harry Hamlin. During the trip to Amsterdam a few years ago, Kim hinted that Harry had cheated on Rinna, even though she didn’t have proof of an affair. While Kim did have her problems at the time, it would have helped if she had owned that fact and had apologized. Instead, Lisa felt that Kim was egging her on by not admitting to what Kim had said in Amsterdam, which is why she chose to bring up the arrests.

While Kyle Richards was surprised and shocked that Rinna would bring it up, she was also surprised that the ladies can’t seem to let go of the panty-gate situation. Kyle was surprised that Dorit Kemsley tried to bring her into the situation, as if to say that she agreed with how rude it was for Erika Girardi to flash her private parts, even though it wasn’t on purpose. And now, Richards is reflecting on why Dorit felt it was necessary to bring everything up again, especially since Erika did seem blindsided by the entire thing.

“At this point I’m confused and not sure why everyone is so upset when it’s really between Erika and Dorit. And like Erika said, the more we talk about it, the bigger it gets. I certainly wasn’t ganging up on Dorit when I said I think Erika was blindsided. I said it to her face without knowing Eileen said the same thing. It was a safe assumption. I feel like the more conversations we have about it and the more people involved, the harder it’s going to be for Erika and Dorit to get past it,” Kyle Richards explains in her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

When your “friends” call you a great aunt!???????????????????? LOL ❤ it @KyleRichards #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/KmfmTGKCBZ — Buy Me Shoes (@SATCboy) December 28, 2016

What do you think of Kyle Richards’ comments about her sister? Do you think Kim needs to admit that she may have said some things to her former co-stars that could have been hurtful?

[Featured Image by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images]