Selena Gomez’s Thong And Towel Photoshoot Tease Sparks ‘Hypocrisy’ Cries: Apparently, SelGo Wants You To ‘See’ Her Body

Politicians flip-flop and “evolve” on issues and previous statements and so can celebrities. However, Selena Gomez is learning that fans have memories like elephants and are quick to point out hypocrisy at the drop of a dime, according to a People report.

Take Selena’s thong and towel picture posted on Mert Alas’ Instagram account early Thursday morning. The photographer is half of the collaborative duo known in Hollywood as Mert and Marcus (Mert Alaş and Marcus Piggott). They are known to take striking images of sophisticated and powerful women. Some clients include Kim Kardashian, Lady Gaga, Julia Roberts, and Madonna to name a few.

Beauty and the Beast A photo posted by Mert Alas (@mertalas) on Jan 11, 2017 at 10:58pm PST

Alas photo, captioned “Beauty and the Beast,” shows the behind-the-scenes selfie shooting of his dusky presence in the background and Selena Gomez donning nothing but a lace thong and towel with her backside in view in the foreground.

In November, after returning from a hiatus to address her lupus diagnosis, depression, and anxiety, Selena appeared at the 2016 American Music Awards. There, she made a passionate speech that hinted to fans at what she may have been struggling with for a time with her and people in her life.

“I don’t want to see your bodies on Instagram. I want to see what’s in here.”

In Selena’s defense, she didn’t post the thong image and can make an argument why calling her a hypocrite is unfair on the surface. Of the thousands of comments, and growing, fans show overwhelming support for Selena. Still, that didn’t stop readers from trolling her about the erotic photograph. An online war of words has erupted between those who see the image for what it is and celebrate its posting and others who are confused over what Selena is really trying to say in the wake of her AMA speech.

Users desjardinsgabrielle, 7jessicax, akettabghita, and kate_pakenham are among several readers that expressed concerns (with several sics), respectively, over what many are calling hypocrisy for posing in the sexy snap.

“So much for “I don’t want to see your bodies on Instagram. I want to see what’s in here” *patts her heart* Yeah right… #Fake #SelenaGomez @selenagomez” “keep thinking that. But you just described hypocrite selena and her hypocrite fandom. Snakes…She said she didnt wanna see your body’s on instagram like this. If she didnt mean that, SHE shouldve ollaberated.” “@aliviahultquist look selena is my idol so don’t even try me. i’m just shook because i look up to her so much and i don’t understand what she’s doing” “@selenagomez your body is beautiful and I am not shaming you for that or your sexuality. But you are completely contradicting yourself..”

Selena’s return to the limelight is likely not what she anticipated. Not only is she contending with being called a hypocrite over the thong bikini on Instagram, but also readers are lobbing insults in a backlash at Gomez for allegedly kissing Bella Hadid’s ex, The Weeknd, based on the Inquisitr‘s previous report.

“Posting a new photo on Instagram, the ‘Same Old Love’ singer avoided responding to the controversy about her new romance with Bella’s ex The Weeknd. But her page overflowed with what the Daily Mail termed ‘cruel comments from trolls,’ who slammed her with terms such as ‘snake’ and ‘traitor.'”

Selena and the Weeknd were seen kissing outside of a California restaurant days ago. Presuming they are dating, their romance came out of left field.

Can’t keep their hands to themselves: Selena Gomez and The Weeknd went on a PDA-filled date night last night. ❤️️ https://t.co/bRNHimuXwB pic.twitter.com/9t2DgHkpkE — E! News (@enews) January 11, 2017

Selena has not issued an official response nor is it clear she ever will, but as they say, even “bad press is good press.”

Do you think the comments about her Insta pic are in order or are critics way off the mark?

