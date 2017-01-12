Peter Dinklage: ‘Game Of Thrones’ Actor Reportedly In Talks To Join Cast Of ‘Avengers: Infinity War,’ Who Might He Play?

Peter Dinklage has gained much notoriety in recent years for his role as Tyrion Lannister on the incredibly popular HBO series, Game of Thrones. Dinklage is reportedly in talks to join the cast of a pair of upcoming movies, which might further bolster his resume.

According to Variety, Dinklage is now in “early talks” to play a “key role” in the upcoming Marvel film Avengers: Infinity War. At this time, Variety also reports that Marvel has yet to comment on the matter.

One of the details that is known at this time, however, is that Avengers: Infinity War is also slated to have a sequel. If Dinklage agrees to sign on, he will likely appear in the next movie as well, according to Variety. At this point, the sequel is still yet to be named.

“The plan is shoot the next two “Avengers” films (“Infinity War” and a yet untitled sequel) back-to-back. Sources indicate Dinklage is expected to appear in both.”

Avengers: Infinity War appears to be quite an ambitious endeavor, and Deadline describes it as “the biggest Marvel studios project yet.” Per Variety, Avengers: Infinity War is not scheduled for a theatrical release until the spring of 2018. Its sequel is scheduled for release around the same time the following year.

As of now, the details are still unclear on exactly which “key role” Dinklage would be fulfilling in Avengers: Infinity War and its sequel. However, the guessing game has now begun, and some have already begun to speculate that Dinklage might be a fit for the villainous character of MODOK. According to Deadline, the name MODOK is an acronym for “Mental/Mobile/Mechanized Organism Designed Only For Killing.”

Per MovieWeb, Christopher Markus, co-writer of the film, spoke of his desire to incorporate the character of MODOK into a Marvel film just “last year.” Markus wrote the script for the movie alongside Stephen McFeely. The Russo brothers, Anthony and Joe, will handle the directing duties. The Russo brothers also directed the highly successful Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War.

As MovieWeb also reported, Rob Liefeld, creator of the comic book character Deadpool, offered an alternative theory, suggesting that Dinklage will be playing someone other than MODOK. Taking to Twitter, Liefeld predicted that Dinklage would be playing “Pip The Troll.”

MovieWeb also provided a brief background and history on the character of “Pip the Troll.”

“[He] was originally an antagonist for Adam Warlock. Pip was a Laxidazian alien who became a both physically and psychologically mutated after he became drunk on a mutagenic hallucinogenic ale. He was cast away by his people when he came across Adam Warlock on his travels.”

Variety further notes that Dinklage landing a role for the movie would put him in rare territory as newcomers for the franchise are few and far between. Actors from preceding films, such as Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans, will be appearing once again, per Variety.

Peter Dinklage in talks to join #AvengersInfinityWar https://t.co/rVyajB5M5C — Deadline Hollywood (@Deadline) January 12, 2017

Variety also reports that Season 7 Game of Thrones “recently wrapped” its production, and there should be an opening in Dinklage’s itinerary that would make him available to film the two movies during the upcoming summer. Season 7 of Game of Thrones should be an interesting one for Dinklage’s character, who now serves as Hand of the Queen for Daenerys Targaryen. The character was last seen sailing to his home country of Westeros, a place his brother Jaime once helped him escape from, with Daenerys and her large fleet of ships.

Game of Thrones will conclude after Season 8 airs in 2018. For those who have wondered what might be next for Dinklage, they may have just found their answer if the rumors surrounding his role in Avengers: Infinity War and its sequel turn out to be true.

In addition to playing Tyrion Lannister on Game of Thrones, Dinklage has also appeared in shows such as the CBS Science Fiction series Threshold and the the FX drama Nip/Tuck. He has been in movies such as The Station Agent, X-Men: Days of Future Past, and Elf. He also played the character of Trumpkin in The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian, based on one of the seven Narnia books by C.S. Lewis.

Would you be excited about Peter Dinklage appearing in the upcoming Marvel movies? Which character do you think he should portray in Avengers: Infinity War and its sequel?

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]