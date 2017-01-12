Cynthia Bailey Family: Why Is Peter Thomas’ Daughter Is Getting Criticism After Birthing Twins?

Cynthia Bailey may have filed for divorce from Peter Thomas after several years of trying to make her marriage work, but just because they can’t work out their issues doesn’t mean she has been ousted from his family. A few months ago, Peter announced that he was going to be a grandfather because his daughter, Porsche Thomas, was pregnant with twin boys. And this week, his daughter went into labor and had two adorable sons. Cynthia was quick to share her congratulations on social media, both for Porsche and her estranged husband, Peter.

According to a new Bravo report, Cynthia Bailey clearly wants the best for her estranged husband and his daughter, so she had no problem sharing the joy when Thomas learned that his daughter had given birth. She gave birth on January 7, almost a year after she got married to motivational speaker Till H. Gross.

“So grateful for this little family of mine. Meet August and Berlin, born 1/7/17 at 8:29am and 8:31am respectively. The loves of my life,” Porsche revealed on social media after giving birth to two adorable sons.

And while Bailey may have reached out to Peter in private, she also decided to share the news on social media so people could see that they are still cordial. On Sunday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, fans saw their first interaction in months after their marriage fell apart, and it was a bit awkward in the beginning. But it’s clear that they have respect for one another, so it would make sense that Porsche would want Cynthia Bailey to come visit her and her sons.

“The boys decided to come a little earlier! Congrats @porschethomas & hubby on your early delivery. Looks like @peterthomasrhoa is officially a granddad today,” Cynthia Bailey revealed on social media after learning the news, adding, “Can’t wait to meet them.”

And while Cynthia Bailey and Peter are probably jumping for joy over the arrival of Berlin and August, some people seem to have a problem with how Porsche’s skin looked during her pregnancy. While she was pregnant, she had posted some pictures of her belly on social media, and some people actually told her that her belly was too dark.

“While some of y’all been in my comments criticizing the blackness that is my belly and me during what shoulda been your holiday cheer, I been over here enjoying life, growing tiny humans, performing miracles and hopefully getting even blacker,” Porsche Thomas revealed on social media, sharing that some people had been very critical of her skin color during her pregnancy.

Apparently, some haters were commenting on her skin color being too dark during the pregnancy. It sounds like this isn’t the first time she’s been criticized by haters, as she recently opened up to BET about her haters, according to Bravo. One has to wonder if Cynthia Bailey has given her some advice in handling this.

“I guess I would ask [the haters], ‘How does it benefit you to make somebody feel bad about themselves?’ That’s something I really want people to think about,” Peter Thomas’ daughter previously told BET about the haters, according to Bravo. “What purpose does it serve to share a negative thought with a person you don’t know and, on top of that, to be a pregnant woman? What do they gain from it?”

What do you think of how she's handling the criticism?

