‘A Royal Winter’: Hallmark Movie Delights With Romantic European Vacation Plot, Starring Merritt Patterson, Jack Donnelly

Want to go on a European vacation but can’t afford it? Take a ride along with Hallmark Channel’s new movie, A Royal Winter. This is the second weekend that Hallmark’s programming is geared toward the winter season.

A Royal Winter, which is about a woman who meets her Prince Charming, was directed by Ernie Barbarash and written by Mark Amato. This weekend’s two-hour Winterfest movie event stars Merritt Patterson as Maggie, Jack Donnelly as Prince Adrian, Samantha Bond as Queen Beatrice, Cian Barry as Felix, Rhea Bailey as Sarah, and Ryan Ellsworth as Henrik, according to IMDb.

Hallmark’s A Royal Winter Movie Synopsis

For years, Maggie has studied hard for the law degree that she obtained at a local university. Now, her father wants her to use his connections to apply at a prestigious firm that is sure to set her career off to a good start. After she applies, Maggie learns that the company will make a final decision on her future in the next few weeks.

Meanwhile, Maggie’s best friend, Sarah, has asked that she accompany her on a European vacation in Calpurnia. Maggie reluctantly accepts the invitation, realizing that she needs a bit of a distraction while the company contemplates hiring her.

But there is an upcoming surprise for Maggie. This European vacation will change her life forever after she meets a handsome man named Adrian. It turns out that Adrian is not just some random cyclist who loves speed-racing on his bike. He is a prince who is in line to inherit the throne as king of Calpurnia.

Shocked to discover Adrian’s real identity, Maggie is livid that she had to find out the truth through a third party.

For Adrian, Maggie is the woman of his dreams — the woman he’s been waiting for his whole life. However, if he’s counting on his mother, Queen Beatrice, to quickly accept his American princess, he’d better think again.

Adrian’s mother wants nothing but the best for her son, and it is up to her to make sure that he selects a suitable woman. However, she isn’t at all sure Maggie is that woman. While Queen Beatrice is preparing for the upcoming coronation, Adrian spends his time trying to convince the old queen that Maggie is worthy of his love and her acceptance.

During this time, Maggie’s anger converts to love and admiration for Adrian when she learns that he is spending his free time helping the needy kids in Calpurnia at a local center that he runs. It is then that Maggie understands that Adrian’s world doesn’t just include the luxuries and the opulence of lofty living but includes uplifting and giving back to a society that is less fortunate.

About Actress Merritt Patterson (via Hallmark Channel)

“Merritt Patterson starred as Ophelia Pryce in the first season of E!’s hit series ‘The Royals,’ and as Olivia Matheson in ABC Family’s ‘Ravenswood.’ She has guest-starred in episodes of numerous series, including ‘Life Unexpected,’ ‘Motive,’ ‘The Art of More,’ ‘Supernatural’ and ‘Kyle XY,’ among others. Patterson has appeared in a number of made-for-television movies as well, including ‘The Pregnancy Project,’ ‘Radio Rebel’ and ‘Iron Golem.’ She appeared on the big screen in ‘Percy Jackson & the Olympians: Lightning Thief,’ as well as in the independent features ‘Wolves,’ ‘Primary,’ ‘Rufus’ and ‘The Hole.'”

About Actor Jack Donnelly (via Hallmark Channel)

“Jack Donnelly trained at Central School of Speech and Drama in London. He is best known for his leading role as Jason in the BBC America series ‘Atlantis,’ in which he plays a young man washed up on the shores of the ancient and mysterious city in search of his missing father. Donnelly began his television career appearing as Jason Winkler in Nickelodeon’s ‘House of Anubis.’ His other TV credits include ‘Death in Paradise,’ (BBC), ‘Dancing on the Edge’ (Starz!), ‘Misfits’ (Logo), and ‘Threesome’ (Comedy Central).”

Filmed in Bucharest, Romania, A Royal Winter is a beautifully executed movie that will send viewers on a picturesque tour of Europe. This movie is for lovers and for heavy-hearted romantics who fantasize about meeting a wonderful lover while traveling abroad.

A Royal Winter is produced by Brad Krevoy Television and the Motion Picture Corporation of America. To enjoy it, tune into A Royal Winter this Saturday, January 14 at 9/8 p.m. Central on the Hallmark Channel (HMC), according to It’s a Wonderful Movie.

[Featured Image by Gabriel Hennessey/Crown Media]