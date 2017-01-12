Katie Holmes, Jamie Foxx Heat Romance Rumors With Secret Date: Does Tom Cruise’s Daughter Suri Know?

For several years, rumors have swirled that Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx were secretly involved in a romantic relationship. But Tom Cruise’s ex wife and her supposed boyfriend have succeeded in keeping their romance under the radar. Recently, however, Holmes and Foxx heated up those rumors with a series of sweetly romantic dates.

Apparently, the need to keep their romance private isn’t causing any stress for Katie’s and Jamie’s relationship, with Us Weekly reporting that the romance is “still going strong.” The couple even celebrated New Year’s Eve together in Miami, which was confirmed by multiple sources to Us Weekly.

Holmes and Foxx enjoyed dinner in South Beach on one night, and then counted down to the New Year the following night by going to Soho House Miami. Dating since autumn 2013, Katie and Jamie were seen after midnight holding hands as they walked at the hotel. One of the insiders revealed that it’s more than just a casual fling.

“[Foxx and Holmes are] very serious.”

In addition, the source revealed that Suri is “well aware” of Katie’s relationship with Jamie. Holmes’ daughter with her former husband Tom Cruise is now 10.

The New Year’s Eve romantic getaway comes in the wake of Foxx’s sweet way of celebrating the actress’ birthday. Jamie took Katie to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for their date. Although it was a “quick trip,” an insider told Us that the entertainer made it a special occasion. Foxx and Holmes luxuriated in an ultra-private suite at the Las Ventanas al Paraíso resort.

“They wanted to be very discreet and had everything delivered to their room and taken care of by a personal butler,” revealed the source.

As for how Katie’s relationship with Jamie may have affected Suri, an insider told Hollywood Life that Holmes and her daughter are doing well, with the 10-year-old “flourishing.” The publication also claimed that the actress and Suri have “never been happier.”

Katie and Tom Cruise split in 2012, and that divorce caused issues for Holmes and her daughter, according to the media outlet.

“The split [from Tom] was a dark time for both Katie and Suri — especially because they had to escape Tom’s religion of Scientology.”

However, since Holmes has begun dating Jamie Foxx, she and Suri are much happier, according to the insider.

“Katie’s life now, compared to back then, is like night and day — and she is SO much happier!” said the source. “She has vowed never to allow her life to be lived under the media spotlight again, and Jamie is very happy with the way things are too.”

The devoted mom has one main concern, and that’s her daughter. However, the insider described Suri as just as happy as her mother when it comes to Holmes’ romance with Foxx.

“Katie’s priority in life is Suri, if Suri is happy, so is she — and Suri is flourishing,” said the source. “Suri loves Jamie, she loves living a simple, regular life, and she and Katie are super super close.”

As for whether Holmes and Foxx are ready to take their romance to the next level by making it official with a wedding, the lovebirds reportedly aren’t quite at that stage of their relationship.

“As far as Katie is concerned, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” added the insider.

The media outlet pointed out that after all the media attention when Holmes was dating (and then divorcing) Tom Cruise, the actress isn’t in a rush to tie the knot, with the source noting that Katie is “very happy” to keep her relationship with Jamie on the same under-the-radar level. But that doesn’t mean that Holmes isn’t truly in love.

“Katie loves Jamie for so many reasons — he’s handsome, smart, funny and caring,” a second insider told Hollywood Life. “As if that wasn’t enough he’s also so sweet to her, telling her how gorgeous she is constantly.”

The source revealed that Foxx treats Holmes as if she is “the most beautiful woman in the world,” making her feel “incredibly sexy.” Consequently, this relationship is the “most special” romance that Katie has ever experienced, according to the insider.

[Featured Image by Itsuo Inouye/AP Images]