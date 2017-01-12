‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7 Theories: Jon Snow And The Iron Throne

As Game of Thrones heads into its final two seasons, viewers are giving more thought to who will ultimately end up on the Iron Throne. While Cersei currently sits in the coveted seat of power, Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen are, unknown to her, in pursuit of the position and are sure to put up a good fight to get there. Who will win the game? There are plenty of people who believe it will be Snow and plenty who believe it will be Dany. When it comes to supporting those beliefs though, there is probably more to support the idea that Jon Snow will sit on the throne than there is for Dany being the victor.

In Seasons 3 and 4 of Game of Thrones, actress Rose Leslie played Jon Snow’s love interest. They are a couple off screen as well, so she is admittedly biased, but TV Guide recently asked her if she thought he would make a good King of Westeros. She made a couple of good points.

“He’s definitely tough enough. I think that he’s incredibly just and he’d make a brilliant king.”

Toughness and a good sense of justice are definitely among the qualities one would hope for in a king, and they are qualities that Jon Snow has demonstrated again and again. But this is Game of Thrones. Conspiracy, jealousy, and backstabbing are everywhere. Is he too good to be king? Some say yes. But many say there are many reasons to believe that he will win the game.

One of those who believe that Game of Thrones will end (it hurts me to even utter the words) with Jon Snow on the Iron Throne is, of course, a Reddit user. Movie Pilot reported on the theory proposed by OneEyedCheshire three years ago that has withstood the test of time and remains a valid theory. OneEyedCheshire believes that Jon Snow is Azor Ahai and will be the ultimate victor.

Azor Ahai is one of several fascinating myths in the Game of Thrones world. It says that Azor Ahai will return just in time to save the world from the attack of the White Walkers. (Yes – “return.” You can get more background on this myth here.) He will forge a sword named Lightbringer which he will temper by plunging it into the heart of the one he loves.

OneEyedCheshire proposes that the myth of Azor Ahai is not literal but rather metaphorical. Bran the Builder was the original Azor Ahai. He was the first Stark. He built Winterfell, which is Lightbringer, and the Wall. The one literal part of this Game of Thrones theory is that Jon Snow is the returned Azor Ahai.

I won’t walk through every piece of the theory as it gets a bit complicated, but here’s how it explains Jon Snow ending up on the Iron Throne. Daenerys is on her way to Westeros at the end of Season 6 of Game of Thrones. OneEyedCheshire believes that she and Jon will fall in love, and that Snow will eventually kill Dany and beat the White Walkers. George R.R. Martin has promised a bittersweet ending, and if things turn out like this, it would certainly be bittersweet.

Beyond the Reddit theory are some other Game of Thrones facts that many interpret to indicate Jon Snow will be King of Westeros. Among them is the fact that he literally returned from the dead. Why? He must have a destiny he has not yet fulfilled. And, although no one knows it yet, as a Targaryen, he has a legitimate claim to the Iron Throne.

Of course, Game of Thrones is well known for pulling things seemingly out of the air and blindsiding fans with plot twists we didn’t see coming. So all of this could be wrong. Although the wait for the show’s return has been a long one, and it isn’t over yet, it is much closer. At least we can now say it will return this year! There is no date yet, but Game of Thrones is expected to return sometime this summer.

