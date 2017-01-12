Taylor Swift Is Not Being Blacklisted By Her Alleged Enemies, Including Katy Perry And Hailey Baldwin [Debunked]

Taylor Swift’s enemies are not teaming up against her as a new report suggests.

Following public feuds with Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry, Kanye West and several other celebrities, a source claimed that the haters of Taylor Swift were “mobilizing” to take her down. However, according to a second source, the allegations made are completely “false.”

“Katy Perry, Kim Kardashian and Beyonce get together every so often, and [Taylor Swift] always comes up. They jokingly call themselves the Bad Bloods!” an alleged source revealed to Star magazine on January 11.

In addition to Perry, Kardashian, and Beyonce, the magazine also noted Demi Lovato, Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, and Hailey Baldwin as celebrities who were allegedly on board with reportedly going after Taylor Swift.

“Everyone has agreed that they won’t work with [Taylor Swift] or attend any parties she’s invited to,” said the questionable source. “They also badmouth [Taylor Swift] to guys who may want to date her. Hollywood is definitely turning on Taylor, and a lot of people feel like she deserves it.”

In response to the report, however, a reliable source close to the situation assured Gossip Cop that Star magazine’s entire story is “false” and that there is no conspiracy against Taylor Swift.

In past years, Katy Perry and Kanye West have been among the reported top enemies of Taylor Swift, but most recently, it was Hailey Baldwin who spoke out against her. During an interview with Yahoo 7 Be at the end of last year, the model, who has been linked to Justin Bieber in recent years, reportedly said she wants nothing to do with Taylor Swift and her infamous girl squad.

“I don’t understand the Taylor Swift squad at all. I don’t know what having a squad means. I just have my friends and that’s it,” she said. “I don’t think that you need to create a public squad. I don’t know what that proves.”

Taylor Swift has a number of close celebrity friends, including Gigi Hadid, who is also close to Baldwin. Lily Aldridge, Martha Hunt, Cara Delevingne, Selena Gomez, Dakota Johnson, Lorde, Karlie Kloss and Lena Dunham are also close friends of Taylor Swift.

While Taylor Swift may have had her issues with celebrities in the past, one person who has her back is actor Ben Affleck. During an appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show earlier this week, Affleck, who has three young children, was asked about Taylor Swift and his knowledge of the singer.

“‘1989,’ ‘I Still Love You,’ the John Mayer thing… come on! She’s amazing,” Affleck said when asked to name three songs written by Swift, according to a report by Billboard magazine on January 10. “I love Taylor Swift. I’m blanking.”

According to Affleck, he’s a tween expert because of his his 11-year-old daughter Violet, who is a big fan of Taylor Swift. Ben Affleck also said that he has been to several Taylor Swift concerts.

“Taylor Swift is great, by the way, she’s a great role model,” he continued.

Taylor Swift and Ben Affleck have made headlines together before, but despite allegations of a romance last year, following Affleck’s split from Jennifer Garner, they never actually dated. In October of last year, In Touch Weekly incorrectly claimed that Affleck had enlisted his Suicide Squad co-star, Cara Delevingne, to help him get close to the singer after being blown away by her “beauty and charming personality.” Meanwhile, she was said to be ready to turn their rumored friendship into a full-blown romance.

In response to the Taylor Swift dating rumor, Gossip Cop shut down the false report.

