‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: A Kiss That Changes The Forrester Family Forever, Quinn Falls For Ridge’s Trap

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease tense moments are ahead for Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) in the coming weeks. According to the January 12 issue of Soap Opera Digest, Quinn gives in to temptation and kisses Ridge. She told Ivy (Ashleigh Brewer) that she wouldn’t fall for Ridge’s trap because if she did, it could cost her her marriage to Eric (John McCook). The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state Quinn felt confident that she wouldn’t fall for his plan, no matter how much charm Ridge put on. However, it looks like she may have a weak moment and give in to his seduction.

The latest Soap Opera Digest cover stories are ones you'll definitely want to read! https://t.co/eFLzeMo1x2 @SoapDigest — Soap Cities (@SoapCities) January 11, 2017

A Forrester Creations’ Business Trip

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry. Eric will send Quinn and Ridge on a business trip to San Francisco, which creates the perfect time for him to put his plan in motion. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that at the same time, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) informed Ridge that she had to take a trip to Italy. Ridge was almost giddy when he learned that Brooke would be away, giving him an opportunity to put his seduction plan in motion.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Eric will tell them that the two of them need to go to San Francisco immediately to a business meeting. He will say that when the trip is over, there will be no doubt that the Forrest family should trust Quinn. When Ridge hears the news, he knew this was the perfect time to make his move to seduce his stepmother, but the question is, will Quinn fall for his trap?

Is Quinn Really A Changed Woman?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers claim that Quinn has changed and could not possible cheat or betray her husband, Eric. She has struggled to keep her composure when the Forrester clan repeatedly trashed her to Eric and whoever that will listen. Even so, she has not slipped up, yet. Apparently, that’s all about to change, and it could put her marriage and Ridge’s engagement on the line.

#BoldandBeautiful Spoilers Week Jan 2-6 Ivy Warns Quinn – Ridge Escalates His War, Liam Cautions He Could Lose Allhttps://t.co/tDPDw2SQzU pic.twitter.com/GR3pYVP1S4 — Soap Opera Spy (@SoapOperaSpy) January 1, 2017

Liam Urges Ridge To Take Action

For several weeks now, Liam (Scott Clifton) has pushed Ridge to trap Quinn into betraying Eric. They believe that Eric would throw her out of his house and have nothing to do with her again. In the process, it’s possible that Ridge could damage his relationship with his father too. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Ridge knows the risk, and he still believes this is his only way to get rid of his evil stepmother.

How Far Will Quinn Allow Ridge To Go?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Quinn knows that Ridge wants to trap her to run to his father about how she never really changed. However, at the same time, she has developed feelings for him. Will Quinn be able to stop herself from making a huge mistake and save her marriage?

ICYMI on #BoldandBeautiful: Ridge seems to be getting to Quinn. WATCH: https://t.co/Y2c960sdvf pic.twitter.com/5D4aFnJCMF — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 31, 2016

The Bold and the Beautiful viewers hope that Quinn snaps out of it before she crosses the line with her stepson. It’s possible that she will push him away and declare that she won’t betray her husband with his own son. If she says no, will Ridge accept her answer? The Bold and the Beautiful fans worry that Ridge may not take no for an answer.

Soap Opera Digest revealed that they kiss, but will it lead to something more? Will Ridge force himself on her and claim that she “willingly” slept with him? At this point in the storyline, anything is possible because Ridge and Liam are utterly desperate to get Quinn out of the Forrester family.

The Bold and the Beautiful fans, do you think Quinn will sleep with Ridge while they are in San Francisco?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images]