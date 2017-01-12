‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Is Claudette In Cahoots With Valentin Or Did He Really Do Something To Her?

Valentin Cassadine is playing a cat and mouse game on ABC’s General Hospital that has everyone wondering what his agenda really is. He is only revealing little bits and pieces whenever he feels like it, but it may all just backfire on him eventually. This week has revealed the whereabouts of Claudette Beaulieu, and it isn’t good news at all.

On Wednesday’s episode of General Hospital, Nathan and Maxie were on a mission to find Claudette to have her sign the official divorce papers so that they could get married. However, they got some unexpected news that they may not have been prepared for. As Soap Central has revealed, the engaged couple got the answers that they were seeking, but not in this way. It appears that Nathan’s current wife is now dead. Or is she really?

An officer that was looking into Claudette’s disappearance came knocking on Nathan and Maxie’s door to let them know that a body was discovered in the river. After tests were made, it was revealed that this was indeed Claudette, and it also appeared that she committed suicide. That in itself should have been suspicious, but Nathan and Maxie seemed to accept it.

Of course, not everything is as it seems to be, and that was evident when the officer called someone right after he broke the news. The person on the other line was Valentin, and it was revealed that this whole thing was rigged to make it look like the dead woman was Claudette. Now comes the question as to where she really is, and if she is in on this little charade.

There are so many questions surrounding this new Cassadine that seems to have gotten half of Port Charles all shaken up. At the time of the phone call, he was celebrating his new marriage to Nina on Wednesday’s episode of General Hospital. They had just broken the news to his daughter Charlotte, and it looks like they will be a happy family now, which is what Nina has wanted all along. However, this could all come crashing down soon enough. Is Valentin really in love with Nina or is he just using her to further his evil plan?

Valentin just recently confessed to Lulu Falconeri that she is Charlotte’s real mother and that Claudette was a surrogate. Charlotte thinks that Claudette is her mama, but Lulu wants that to change. According to General Hospital spoilers for Thursday posted by Soaps She Knows, she is ready to spill the truth to the little girl that she is really her mother.

There could always be a chance that Valentin wasn’t telling the truth to Lulu when he revealed that they are Charlotte’s parents, thanks to Helena Cassadine. This whole thing seems rather strange, to say the least, and he seems to love playing games with the residents of Port Charles. He also has a mysterious past with Anna Devane that hasn’t been revealed just yet, but that should come to light soon.

There is also the possibility that he is not Charlotte’s father at all. Maybe, that is why he is keeping Claudette away from Port Charles against her will. The other possibility is that she is in cahoots with Valentin and is playing her own game. Whatever is the case, it is obvious that he doesn’t want her whereabouts to be revealed to anyone.

Poor Charlotte seems to be right in the middle of this chaos with her papa, Claudette, Nina, and now, her real mother. Lulu is expected to confront her daughter, but Charlotte doesn’t seem to like her very much, so this may all just backfire on Lulu and may push Charlotte even further away.

One of these days, Claudette may just show up once again in Port Charles. Would you like to see actress Bree Williamson back on General Hospital? It would certainly liven things up if Charlotte has her real mother, her surrogate mother, and her step-mother all in the same room together.

Sound off on what you think Valentin’s games are when it comes to Lulu, Anna, Nina, and Claudette.

[Featured Image by Paul A. Hebert/Getty Images]