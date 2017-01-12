Tamra Judge Returns To Bravo: Why Cancer May Be Her ‘RHOC’ Storyline In 2017

Tamra Judge has been keeping a low profile on social media since the previous season of The Real Housewives of Orange County wrapped up on Bravo in 2016. During the season finale, Tamra and Shannon Beador revealed that they had no interest in filming with Vicki Gunvalson because they felt completely betrayed by her. Judge had given her a second chance after she felt Vicki had lied about Brooks Ayers, but she quickly ruined her second chance at a friendship when she told Kelly Dodd that she had heard rumors that Tamra’s husband Eddie Judge was gay and enjoyed the company of men. So, is Judge returning to the show since she and Vicki are no longer talking?

According to a new Instagram post, Tamra Judge is now revealing that she’s still keeping her connection to Bravo healthy and alive. While Tamra hasn’t said anything about returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County, she did stop by the Bravo headquarters last week where she posted a picture of herself. And it sounds like she’s still very active with the network, which doesn’t exactly hint of a departure.

“Fun times at the Bravo office,” Tamra Judge revealed on Instagram, sharing a picture of herself at the Bravo headquarters in New York last week.

Fun times at the Bravo office A photo posted by Tamra Judge (@tamrajudge) on Jan 11, 2017 at 12:59pm PST

If she was indeed leaving The Real Housewives of Orange County behind, one can imagine that she wouldn’t be spending her time flying to New York and spending time at the head office. It is possible that she went to talk about her contract for the show, as she seems to be more determined than ever to avoid any scenes with Vicki Gunvalson.

But one of the most interesting things is what Tamra has been dealing with. While her Twitter account has been rather silent over the past couple of weeks, Judge revealed that she’s been dealing with a skin cancer procedure on her Instagram page. Last week, she had two skin patches removed.

“How you like my bicep now. NO working out…. say what? Squamous cell skin cancer removal,” Tamra Judge revealed in a second Instagram picture, sharing a picture of her arm which had been through a procedure, to which one person replied, “My mom had squamous cell on her chest then it spread to her leg. Stay vigilant and check yourself often. Wear sunscreen now you don’t have a choice.”

“All done. Get your skin checked. The arm spot was a squamous cell skin cancer and the leg was a moderately atypical mole,” Judge added on Instagram, sharing a picture of the cuts made on her arm and her leg, revealing that the doctors had found enough evidence of squamous cell skin cancer to remove part of her skin.

How you like my bicep now ???????? NO working out …. say what? squamous cell skin cancer removal A photo posted by Tamra Judge (@tamrajudge) on Jan 3, 2017 at 12:23pm PST

It’s very interesting and perhaps a coincidence that Tamra Judge is now dealing with skin cancer treatments after her former best friend has been criticized after lying about Brooks Ayers and his supposed cancer drama. While he hasn’t been on the show in over a year, Vicki is still dealing with the aftermath of his lies, as her Real Housewives of Orange Countyco-stars don’t believe her. And one has to wonder if Tamra Judge’s co-stars will rally around her now that she’s dealing with squamous cell skin cancer. One can imagine that Meghan King Edmonds and Shannon Beador will reach out to Tamra during this time.

What do you think of Tamra Judge’s possible storyline on The Real Housewives of Orange County for the 2017 season? Do you think this could be something that she and Vicki could possibly talk about on the upcoming season?

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]