‘The Big Bang Theory’ Season 10 Episode 13 Return Date, Title And Synopsis Revealed [Spoilers]

The Big Bang Theory Season 10 returned from its two-week winter layoff on January 5. After airing the winter premiere, the CBS’ hit comedy series has again taken a mini-break, perhaps to give its characters some time to recover from their horrible holidays. The Big Bang Theory Season 10 returns with Episode 13 on January 19 and not this Thursday.

The previous episode of The Big Bang Theory Season 10 saw Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) and Howard (Simon Helberg) unable to get any sleep because of Halley’s crying. Sheldon (Jim Parsons) told his deeply religious mother, Mary Cooper (Laurie Metcalf), that he and Amy (Mayim Bialik) were living together in sin like a couple of New Yorkers. Mary was thrilled to hear that. Sheldon, on the other hand, got offended when his mother told him that she used to think that he would end up alone because of his eccentricities. Episode 12, titled “The Holiday Summation,” also saw Penny (Kaley Cuoco) and Leonard (Johnny Galecki) ruining their perfect Christmas by deciding to chop down their tree and dragging it to their apartment.

It looks like the horrible time continues for Penny and Leonard in the new episode of The Big Bang Theory, which is titled “The Romance Recalibration.” The upcoming episode will see Penny and Leonard dealing with hiccups in their relationship. And to get romance back in their marriage, they seek the help of Sheldon and Amy, according to the official synopsis for Episode 13.

The episode spoilers, leaked by fans who were present during the episode’s taping, reveal that Penny is miffed at Leonard, thinking that he is taking her for granted. So instead of her husband, she takes Amy to the spa. Moreover, Sheldon uses his agreement writing skills to draft a new relationship agreement — this time for Leonard and Penny.

It is a little hard to imagine Sheldon and Amy giving relationship advice, but the two have come a long way since their relationship contract days in The Big Bang Theory Season 5. Their relationship may have taken a snail-speed to evolve, but they have made it work, and in the current season, they are living together. And according to Episode 13 spoilers, Sheldon and Amy will be seen acting like a couple who are besotted with each other.

The second storyline of the episode will revolve around Howard and Bernadette’s daughter, Halley. Here is the official synopsis for The Big Bang Theory Season 10 Episode 13.

Leonard and Penny ask for Sheldon’s and Amy’s help on putting the romance back in their marriage. Howard and Raj (Kunal Nayyar) go to extreme lengths to stop the floor in Halley’s bedroom from making noise.

Meanwhile, The Big Bang Theory is midway through Season 10, with twelve more episodes remaining to air. There is much speculation about whether or not the series will get renewed for Season 11 and beyond. The series is currently the number one scripted comedy series on television, and it seems unlikely that CBS will cancel it.

According to reports, CBS and Warner Bros. have started negotiating a new renewal deal. The license fee agreement that they signed three years ago in March 2014 is expiring after the current season wraps up in May. Also, the contracts of the cast members are up for renewal after Season 10 finale.

CBS entertainment president Glenn Geller told Variety that they were in talks with Big Bang Theory cast members to renew their contracts. Speaking of whether the series can continue minus Parsons, Cuoco and Galecki — who are currently taking home $1 million per episode — Galler said that they would like to bring all of them on board, adding that they were “guardedly optimistic” that they would make a deal.

We want to get them all back. That’s the goal.

The Big Bang Theory Season 10 Episode 13, titled “The Romance Recalibration,” returns to CBS on Thursday, January 13.

[Featured Image by The Big Bang Theory/CBS]