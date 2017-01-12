Is Brad Pitt Dating Kate Hudson Following Angelina Jolie Divorce?

Brad Pitt and Kate Hudson have faced rumors of a romance for months, so when they both turned up to the Golden Globes festivities over the weekend, the reports of a relationship began swirling once again.

On Sunday, after Brad Pitt surprised the audience with an appearance as a presenter during the awards show, his rumored love interest, Kate Hudson, was photographed attending an after party at The Sunset Tower in West Hollywood, California, where she was wearing a stunning, low-cut Roberto Cavalli gown.

While Hudson has been linked to Nick Jonas and Diplo in recent months, she doesn’t appear to be dating anyone at the moment, which begs the question: Was she trying to impress someone special? On January 10, Yahoo 7 Be spoke of the possibility and noted that the potential couple was first linked to one another months ago.

“[Brad Pitt and Kate Hudson] weren’t seen together at the Globes or the after-party, rumours romantically linking the pair have been swirling,” the outlet noted.

In November 2016, a former bodyguard of Brad Pitt and his now-estranged wife, Angelina Jolie, allegedly suggested that the pair had been hooking up since his marriage to Jolie ended in September.

“They make a great celebrity couple. It wouldn’t surprise me at all if they were dating,” Kris Herzog told Woman’s Day magazine, via Yahoo 7 Be.

At the same time, an unnamed source attempted to confirm the alleged romance by telling the outlet, “Kate is [Brad Pitt]’s mystery woman. They’ve been extremely close over the past few weeks, following several secret meet-ups.”

Brad Pitt’s former partner, Angelina Jolie, filed for divorce from the actor on September 19 of last year and requested a judge grant her with full physical custody of their six children, Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 8. Meanwhile, in his response documents, Brad Pitt requested joint custody of the kids.

Both before and after their split, Brad Pitt was faced with rumors of an on-set affair with actress Marion Cotillard, whom he starred alongside in Allied. Rumors regarding the alleged relationship between the two first began in early 2016, but after Jolie filed for divorce, they were rebooted with a Page Six report that claimed Jolie had discovered the relationship with the help of a private investigator.

Although Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have never spoken of the rumors, Cotillard denied any such thing on Instagram in late September, following their breakup.

As for Brad Pitt’s dating future, a source claims he is not currently ready to embark on a new relationship after being “badly burned” by Jolie.

“[Brad Pitt] isn’t dating—he’s been badly burned and has no desire to start any kind of romance right now, he wants to focus all his energy on getting access to his kids,” an insider told Hollywood Life days ago. “Plus, he doesn’t want to provide Angelina [Jolie] with any further fuel to throw on the already raging fire. This whole situation is a truly sorry state of affairs and it’s just going to get worse before it gets any better.”

In addition to his ties to Kate Hudson, Brad Pitt has also faced allegations of a post-divorce romance with Margot Robbie, who has since tied the knot with another man.

As Brad Pitt’s split from Angelina Jolie continues with their messy custody battle, the actor has kept a low profile in Los Angeles. Although he has turned up to a few events, including a series of red carpet appearances to promote Allied, he has not yet been seen out and about in Los Angeles, where he is currently living in the Los Feliz area.

[Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images]