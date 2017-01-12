Donald Trump On Twitter: Fake News Organizations Were At Trump Tower Press Conference [Video]

The Twitter account of Donald J. Trump has come alive with accusations of fake news. However, the Twitterer-in-Chief who is President-elect Trump isn’t tweeting about the type of fake news stories that claim an ex-Army sniper out of Texas named “Jeremy Elmore” killed two neighborhood intruders, as debunked by the Inquisitr. No — Trump took to his Twitter account to rail against fake news organizations that Trump had a heated exchange against in a press conference that went viral on Wednesday.

“We had a great News Conference at Trump Tower today. A couple of FAKE NEWS organizations were there but the people truly get what’s going on.”

Trump continued with his fake news claims with additional Twitter tweets on Thursday morning.

Fake News Hoax: Ex-Army Sniper Jeremy Elmore Kills 2 Of 3 Neighbor’s Intruders – Gets 18k Facebook Likes [Debunked] https://t.co/HtEwlMmMWW — jedimarkus (@jedimarkus77) January 12, 2017

As seen in another tweet from Trump’s Twitter account on Thursday, January 12, Trump went on to tweet about his conversation with James Clapper. Trump tweeted that his conversation with Clapper also centered on fake news.

“James Clapper called me yesterday to denounce the false and fictitious report that was illegally circulated. Made up, phony facts. Too bad!”

Trump had previously turned to Twitter to denounce a report from BuzzFeed that put Trump in the center of golden showers and other salacious scenarios, as reported by the Inquisitr. Trump asked via Twitter if people weren’t living in Nazi Germany because of the report, which Trump called false on Twitter. That Twitter tweet from Trump was already preceded by a previous Twitter tweet from Trump that called all such talk about golden showers “fake news” — a 35-page report or dossier, as it were, that 4Chan tried to claim responsibility for creating.

At his press conference, Trump filled the room with paid staffers who clapped and cheered as he blasted the media https://t.co/SLOdU1TvJo pic.twitter.com/OpL8sRw00w — POLITICO (@politico) January 12, 2017

Meanwhile, Twitter reports plenty of other surging terms on Twitter related to Trump. First off, there’s the Trump press conference that is receiving loads of attention on Twitter. As seen in the above tweet from Politico, reports have surfaced that claim Trump’s camp paid people to applaud Trump as Trump blasted the media for creating “fake news.”

Trump had paid staffers at his press conference cheer and clap for him. He still thinks he's campaigning. It's just so damned unseemly. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 12, 2017

The video from Trump’s press conference with Trump blasting CNN as “fake news” and showing Trump refusing to take a question from the press can be seen below. Also reported by Twitter, the terms “Trump press conference video” and “Trump CNN” are popular on Twitter.

Donald Trump's first press conference as president-elect was a memorable one. Here are the highlights https://t.co/8oIEAvvl5e pic.twitter.com/E75UcNnYXi — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 11, 2017

The Trump BBC Twitter video, as seen above, features Trump talking about being a germaphobe, which Trump was apparently bringing up to dissuade anyone from thinking Trump would be near golden showers. Trump spoke of himself in the third-person, and spoke of Putin liking Trump as an asset. He also called BuzzFeed a “failing piece of garbage” in the viral video, and said that he’d fire his own sons if the Trump boys didn’t do a good job.

New: Bush WH ethics lawyer says Trump plan is so flawed, if he doesn't fix by Jan 20 he "will be in violation" of the law.@BrookingsInst — Ari Melber (@AriMelber) January 11, 2017

As a result of all the day’s happenings, Twitter reports terms like “Trump ethics” and “Trump Clapper” trending, as well as the signature line that Trump used from the Celebrity Apprentice to terminate someone.

Good morning to everyone except Trump — aly (@Jaebird_) January 12, 2017

That’s why Twitter also reports that the term “Trump, ‘You’re fired‘” is a popular Twitter search term right about now.

Trump now claims ALL his tax returns have been under audit for 31 months. He looks American citizens in the eye and lies with ease. — MARIANNE RYBICKI (@gerhardmarianne) January 12, 2017

Meanwhile, people on Twitter are having their own reactions to Trump on Twitter, as witnessed throughout the Twitter tweets embedded in this article concerning Trump.

If Donald Trump Is A Urophile, It’s Perfectly Healthy And Not A Perversion – Claims Expert On ‘Golden Showers’ https://t.co/zCTDzOBeez via… — All Trends IT (@All_Trends_IT) January 12, 2017

Some of those reactions on Twitter run the gamut from folks calling golden showers healthy to those stating that since Trump has been elected president, everyone should move forward and get over it. Others are tweeting about the possibility of Trump being impeached.

As seen in the top photo above President-elect Trump listened to press questions during the heated press conference the Trump Tower lobby in New York, on Wednesday, January 11. The #trumppressconference is another popular hashtag on Twitter.

[Featured Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]