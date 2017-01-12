Selena Gomez, The Weeknd Face Instagram Backlash Shockingly Similar To Justin Bieber, Sofia Richie

Selena Gomez is famous for the loyalty of her fans. But as news spread that the “Kill ‘Em with Kindness” songstress is dating Bella Hadid’s ex The Weeknd, both Selena and her new boyfriend are getting hit by a backlash that’s shockingly similar to the one faced by Justin Bieber when he was dating Sofia Richie.

Posting a new photo on Instagram, the “Same Old Love” singer avoided responding to the controversy about her new romance with Bella’s ex The Weeknd. But her page overflowed with what the Daily Mail termed “cruel comments from trolls,” who slammed her with terms such as “snake” and “traitor.”

One follower described the new romance as “shocking,” while others were even more hostile, slamming the songstress as a “b***h” and “fame w***e.” Responding to the photos of the new couple that went viral, snake emojis appeared on her account. One follower speculated that it would not last.

“She looks so clingy to the weeknd lmao! That wont last.”

Although Bella’s followers made it clear that they were angry about the new romance, The Weeknd broke up with Hadid back in November. The couple dated for two years before they separated.

If all the hostility toward Gomez’s new romance with The Weeknd sounds familiar, recall what happened in August of 2016. At the time, Justin Bieber and Sofia Richie were the hot new surprise celebrity couple, and Justin and Sofia also faced a bitter backlash.

Bieber’s followers were upset when they viewed the photos on social media flaunting his new romance. Justin eventually turned to Instagram to plead with them to stop the hostility toward Sofia, reported E! News.

“I’m gonna make my Instagram private if you guys don’t stop the hate this is getting out of hand,” Bieber warned. “If you guys are really fans you wouldn’t be so mean to people that I like.”

Eventually, Bieber exited Instagram completely, noted Metro.

Twitter exploded with shock about Justin’s surprise move.

“911 Justin Bieber just deactivated his Instagram.”

But it didn’t really help Sofia. She continued to get flooded with nasty comments and snakes over her romance with Justin. However, although Bieber stayed away from the social media platform, Sofia continued to stick it out on Instagram, reported the Daily Mail.

“I just post what I think is cool and what I enjoy,” said the model.

While Sofia takes that relaxed approach, her former boyfriend isn’t quite so cool, calm, and collected about the power of the platform. In November, Justin made a statement that, given the backlash she’s currently experiencing, might earn some agreement from Selena. Bieber compared Instagram to hell, reported People.

“I don’t want to get my Instagram back,” Bieber announced at a concert.

“Instagram is for the devil. I think hell is Instagram.”

Justin informed the audience that he was “like, 90 percent sure” of his analysis.

“We get sent to hell, we get locked in the Instagram server. Like I’m stuck in the DMs,” summed up Bieber.

While Justin is making it clear he’s steering clear of Instagram after the backlash he experienced from dating Sofia, he remains on Twitter. And just as with the backlash that Bieber faced over Sofia, Twitter also has some views to share on Selena’s romance with The Weeknd.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Making Out (PHOTO GALLERY) https://t.co/jTBlzhPj9d — TMZ (@TMZ) January 11, 2017

TMZ’s announcement about the new couple resulted in a heated debate on Twitter, pointed out USA Today. And much of the hostility was directed at the songstress.

“I’m saying she’s trash for using famous men for promo just to toss them,” wrote one.

“[F]ake as hell,” slammed another.

And then there was speculation about the exes, noted USA Today, pointing out that her “old relationship with Justin Bieber is still top of mind for some fans who are worried the new relationship will impact future music collaborations.” Others were concerned that because the “Hands to Myself” singer is a friend of Bella’s sister Gigi Hadid, her fling could result in some girl code drama.

But some just held out hope that love still exists for the couple once known as Jelena.

“She don’t love nobody but Justin, jealous move more then likely, immature young girls do that stupid flow, that why she so public,” posted one Twitter user.

[Featured Image by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Images]