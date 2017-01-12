Snooki Critiques Trump’s Tweet As ‘Weird’ — ‘Kind Of Guilty Pleasure’ [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Roz Zurko and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Donald Trump was recently critiqued by someone you’d least expect. That would be Snooki, who made a name for herself during a time when the reality show concept was rather new. Considering how Trump has critics climbing out of the woodwork, one more shouldn’t make too much of a difference for the nation’s future president.

Snooki is the nickname given to one of the country’s most notorious party girls who reigned from 2009 to 2012 on the reality show Jersey Shore. Today, Snooki is a mom of two and a devoted wife who has left those partying days behind her. She has recently made headlines again after she was ousted from the TV series The New Celebrity Apprentice.

It seems that Snooki had some things to say about the executive producer of the show, Donald Trump. She did this after her tears were dried from becoming the victim of the dreaded “termination” via the show’s new host, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

For all of you who watched Snooki and her antics on Jersey Shore, you would probably agree that “weird” isn’t out of her own realm of past behaviors. So for her to say that she sees one of Donald Trump’s tweets as “weird,” you might want to take notice of this — or not!

Nicole Polizzi is her birth name, but the reality show that followed a group of party-happy roommates around with cameras doled out nicknames to the bunch. This is how Polizzi was forever deemed as “Snooki” to the masses. She claims she wasn’t interested in becoming a contestant on The New Celebrity Apprentice until she heard it was Arnold Schwarzenegger at the helm instead of Donald Trump.

Snooki is a big fan of Schwarzenegger, so she felt honored to do the show under the new host. According to CNN, Snooki sat down with them for an interview after being ousted from The New Celebrity Apprentice, and she had some things to say about Donald Trump.

She doesn’t understand why Trump, who continues as the executive producer of this show, would mock Schwarzenegger in those few tweets that he posted last week. Trump got wind of the ratings tanking in comparison to the days when he hosted the show. He took to Twitter to berate Schwarzenegger over his inability to match Trump’s viewer numbers, as seen below.

Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got "swamped" (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT. So much for…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

being a movie star-and that was season 1 compared to season 14. Now compare him to my season 1. But who cares, he supported Kasich & Hillary — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

Trump hosted 14 seasons of the show, which started out as The Apprentice and then it changed to Celebrity Apprentice. Schwarzenegger was ushered in to host The New Celebrity Apprentice after Donald Trump took on the much bigger job of running the nation. Schwarzenegger’s version debuted with numbers down 43 percent from Trump’s last season as the show’s host, according to Fox News.

Snooki found Trump’s tweets rather “weird,” but not because he is still the producer of the show. She found his tweets odd because he is the future president. The reality show star felt Trump should be spending his time on bigger and better things.

Snooki’s take on Trump tweets was conveyed clearly during the interview, when she said, “So I think it’s a little weird. I just hope eventually once he gets into office is that he focuses on what he should be focusing on and not reality TV.”

You can’t help imagining how Snooki sees Trump in the Oval Office, maybe with his chair up against a TV set mesmerized by The New Celebrity Apprentice shows that he has taped? She did make another comment about Trump’s use of Twitter and according to CNN, this comment seemed to agree with a recent poll of Americans that range in age from 18 to 34. That poll indicated 71 percent “were in favor of Trump’s Twitter account being shut down.”

Snooki said, “I mean I’m surprised they haven’t [taken away his Twitter] yet for real. Don’t you have a team? Like, come on. It’s kind of guilty pleasure, but then you think, ‘Oh my God, he’s actually our president.'”

Apparently, Snooki doesn’t put much stock in Trump’s tweets about The New Celebrity Apprentice. She thinks they will do just fine. She also believes that ratings aren’t necessarily a good predictor of how much entertainment viewers can derive from a show.

There is a bunch of drama this season, said Snooki, and she even plugs herself during the interview after saying the cast was a “hot mess.”

She explained, “I mean, I cry, so that’s good ratings right there.”

It is not as if the masses haven’t seen Snooki cry or offer up some high-volume drama before, this is what she built her original popularity on.

Just one episode alone of Jersey Shore would fit the bill of tears and high-volume drama combined – that would be when Snooki was arrested. This is an event that People Magazine reported on back when it happened. Snooki was a popular celeb in pop culture at the time and constantly in the headlines for one antic or another. Probably the grand finale of all her antics would be the time she got arrested for public drunkenness on Jersey Shore. Yes, Snooki probably knows a lot about the “guilty pleasures” and “drama” that she honed in on during her interview!

[Featured Image by Scott Roth/Invision/AP Image]