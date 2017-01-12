Barack Obama: On ‘Dateline’ NBC — Beloved President Talks Shock Over Trump’s Win, Farewell Speech, And Michelle

On this week’s Dateline NBC, beloved President Barack Obama will have a candid conversation with Lester Holt. As many Americans mourn President Obama’s departure from the White House, The First “Black” Family is making plans to settle back into regular society. According to Dateline’s website, this Friday’s episode is titled “Barack Obama: The Reality Of Hope.”

Friday Dateline, "Barack Obama: The Reality of Hope" Should be named "The Reality of Lies & Failure" https://t.co/5brfiycVbQ via @nbcnews — Melissa Allison (@AllisonRE_Pros) January 12, 2017

On Dateline’s “Barack Obama: The Reality Of Hope,” Lester Holt follows the president to his hometown of Chicago, Illinois, where he will give his farewell speech to the nation who has come to love him. Lester will accompany the president on Air Force One, where a number of topics will be discussed from his presidency and journey over the past eight years to his plans for the future.

His term began with the chant “Yes, We Can.” And for many Americans, he did. He absolutely did. His opponents can say what they wish, but never before has America seen such great sadness to see a president leaving office. With an approval rating of 55 percent to Trump’s 37 percent, one only has to take a look around social media to see the outpouring of love for President Obama and his family, stemming from all races, creeds, and cultures.

On Dateline, viewers will listen in as Lester Holt asks some tough questions, such as how President Barack Obama felt the moment that he saw the results coming in, indicating that Trump was going to be the next president of the United States.

In the Dateline NBC preview, Obama reveals that he was shocked and surprised by the election results. It wasn’t something that anyone had anticipated. According to Obama, he is very good at judging what will happen next. Yet, his team had completely misjudged the President-Elect’s ability to pull off a win. President Obama reveals that he isn’t even sure that Donald Trump really knew that he was going to win, and according to most of the political experts and political data, it wasn’t supposed to happen.

Nearly 24 million people tuned in during Barack Obama’s 50-minute farewell speech in Chicago, the Daily Caller reported.

As he stood on the stage in Chicago, his moving speech was tearful, tender, and hopeful as audience members shouted, cried, and screamed “I Love You, Obama,” according to CNN.

Yes, we're all crying! It was a tear jerker of a farewell speech by US President Barack Obama..#POTUS Thanks Obama! #MichelleObama pic.twitter.com/mPk6UHLCvp — Blush Channel (@Blush_Channel) January 11, 2017

With a seeming lump in his throat and tears in his eyes, President Obama talked about race, his wife Michelle and her impeccable service, despite not asking to be first lady. Here are a few of President Obama’s words to his wife, Michelle, according to Vanity Fair.

“For the past 25 years, you’ve been not only my wife and mother of my children, but my best friend. You took on a role you didn’t ask for and made it your own with grace and grit and style and good humor. You made the White House a place that belongs to everybody. And a new generation sets its sights higher because it has you as a role model. You’ve made me proud. You’ve made the country proud.”

The two-term president also encouraged and advised Americans to continue to push forward without fear, CNN reported.

“Democracy can buckle when we give in to fear,” he said. “So just as we, as citizens, must remain vigilant against external aggression, we must guard against a weakening of the values that make us who we are. It falls to each of us to be those anxious, jealous guardians of our democracy. To embrace the joyous task we’ve been given to continually try to improve this great nation of ours. For all our outward differences, we are all in this together.”

Listen to President Barack Obama in his own words, this Friday, January 13, at 10/9 p.m. Central on Dateline NBC.

[Featured Image by Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Images]