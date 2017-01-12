Kim Kardashian And Kanye West ‘Barely Spoke’ During Date Night Amid Divorce Rumors, Source Claims

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West allegedly “barley spoke” to one another during a recent date night amid a slew of recent reports claiming that the couple could be heading for divorce in 2017.

That’s according to an onlooker who reportedly spotted the couple at a restaurant in Bel Air on January 9 and claimed that Kim and Kanye did not appear to be getting along, nor happy to be together, during their restaurant visit.

Speaking out to Radar Online, the onlooker claimed that Kardashian and West “barely talked to each other at all” while they were out in Bel Air at Shu Sushi restaurant, adding that Kim was allegedly “on her phone the entire time” and barely interacting with West as the divorce rumors continue to swirl.

The source then went on to claim that Kim looked “sullen” during her and West’s night out while Kanye supposedly looked “grim” while out and about with his wife of just over two years amid reports of trouble within the marriage.

But while the divorce rumors continue to bombard West and Kardashian amid reports that they’re currently dealing with marriage issues, a source claimed that Kardashian has been telling friends that a divorce is actually not an option for herself and Kanye right now.

“Kim really does not want to deal with her image being ruined because of another sloppy divorce,” a Kardashian insider claimed amid reports Kim and Kanye did not look too happy while out together in Bel Air earlier this month. “So at the moment, that is not an option.”

Reports claiming that Kim and Kanye reportedly “barely spoke” during their date night come shortly after People reported that Kardashian and West’s marriage has been seriously strained in recent weeks.

The site recently claimed that Kardashian and West have been spending some time together recently, but cited a Kardashian family insider as claiming that “the passion seems to be missing” when it comes to their marriage.

“Kim Kardashian and Kanye West continue to spend time with the kids,” the source explained, revealing that the couple “act friendly” towards each other but noted that “things are still not great” when it comes to their marriage as the divorce rumors continue to hit the headlines.

The claims came shortly after the magazine reported that Kim and Kanye also allegedly barely interacted at Kris Jenner’s Christmas Eve party last month, revealing that an insider inside the Kardashian family party admitted that Kardashian and West seemed reluctant to speak to with each other unless it was to do with their two children, North and Saint West.

“They were focused on making it a fun Christmas for the kids,” a source said of how Kim and Kanye interacted with each other over the Holiday period. “They hang out with the kids, but are not really getting along otherwise.”

But while Radar Online is reporting that a divorce is not a serious possibility for Kim and Kanye just yet, Life & Style alleged earlier this month that Kardashian was supposedly very much considering a divorce after marrying the rapper back in 2014.

“This isn’t what Kim signed up for when she married Kanye. She’s done,” a Kardashian insider said, alluding to West’s recent bizarre behavior that saw him hospitalized in Los Angeles for a week in late November, before adding that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star believes that Kanye’s recent antics have been hurting her and her family’s brand.

“Kanye’s actions are hurting Kim’s brand,” continued the site’s insider amid claims a divorce could happen between the couple in 2017, even alleging at the time that Kim is now “ready to divorce him.”

What do you think of reports claiming that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian allegedly “barely spoke” to each other during their recent date night? Do you think a divorce could be on the horizon?

[Featured Image by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Huffington Post]