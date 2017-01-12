‘Stranger Things’ Season 2: Cast Update, Sadie Sink To Play New Eleven? Millie Bobby Brown’s Return And More

Stranger Things is one of the most popular shows on Netflix and there are a lot of expectations for season 2. Several new cast members have been announced and one of the new characters may be the new Eleven. Millie Bobby Brown appearance in Season 2 of Stranger Things has been confirmed; however, she is rumored to appear in one of the later episodes.

In the finale of Season 1, Eleven took down the Demogorgon and they both dissapeared. It is unclear whether Eleven managed to destroy the monster or where she is. However, Police Chief Jim Hopper got into a car with some unknown people who are likely connected to the Upside Down and the Hawkins laboratory. Hopper is also seen leaving Eleven her favorite snack in a secluded area, which hinted at her return or at very least his guilt for putting the Stranger Things kids in harm’s way.

Stranger Things Season 2 will occur a year after the events of the finale and the series will further explore Will Byers disappearance and explain more about the mysterious Upside Down. Will Byers will be upgraded to main cast and the original kids will still be the focus of the series.

Netflix Stranger Things have cast Sadie Sink and Dacre Montgomery in Season 2. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sadie Sink will play Max who is tomboy that is tough and has a complicated history. Some Stranger Things Season 2 theories suggest that Max is the new Eleven and may have some mysterious abilities, which will be explored in the second season.

Montgomery will play Billy, Max’s confident step-brother who seems to be a bit like Steve from his description. The Hollywood Reporter states that “He steals girlfriends away from their boyfriends, is great at drinking games and drives a black Camaro. But lurking under his apparent charisma is a violent and unpredictable nature.”

Season 2 of Stranger Things will have nine episodes and the title for each is as follows:

Stranger Things Season 2 Episode 1: Madmax

Stranger Things Season 2 Episode 2: The Boy Who Came Back to Life

Stranger Things Season 2 Episode 3: The Pumpkin Patch

Stranger Things Season 2 Episode 4: The Palace

Stranger Things Season 2 Episode 5: The Storm

Stranger Things Season 2 Episode 6: The Pollywog

Stranger Things Season 2 Episode 7: The Secret Cabin

Stranger Things Season 2 Episode 8: The Brain

Stranger Things Season 2 Episode 9: The Lost Brother

The Duffer brothers have stated that they read fan theories on the show and have suggested that they may change the episode titles. However, many episodes give fans some major hints about what to expect. Episode 2 is likely about Will Byers, who disappeared and was presumed dead, Episode 1 is likely an introduction to Sadie Sink’s Max and a nod to the movie Max Max – two of which were released in the 80’s.

David Harbour, who portrays Chief Hopper spoke to People Magazine at the Golden Globes about Season 2 and what fans can expect:

“I think that we did a really nice job with season one,” he said. “I think we all feel like we want to step it up and make season two richer and more interesting. We got a tough road ahead.”

Stranger Things Season 2 is yet to receive an official release date. However, it is expected to be released this year around July 2017. The stars of Stranger Things Season 1 Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Natalia Dyer, Cara Buono, Charlie Heaton, and Matthew Modine are expected to reprise their roles.

