‘The Legend Of The Blue Sea’ Episode 16 Recap & News: Lee Min Ho To Celebrate 10th Anniversary With Surprise For Fans

The Legend of the Blue Sea Episode 16 started on a happy note, as Heo Joon Jae and his mom reunited at last. This is of course with the help of Shim Cheong, who has been crossing paths with her several times in the past, until they’ve become good friends. On Cheong’s self-declared birthday, where she has invited her only two other friends on land—a grade school kid and a street person—mother and son finally reunited.

On this reunion, the group came to know that the woman the police were looking for was actually Joon-jae’s stepmother, Kang Seo Hee. Turns out that she changed her name from Kang Ji Hyun, and that’s the reason why all her public records did not exist anymore. In addition, she has a trail of unexplained deaths behind her, two of which were her previous husbands. The deaths were deemed foul because the victims usually got into an accident after they have signed off their life insurance.

With this knowledge, Joon-jae decided to confront his stepbrother, Heo Chi Hyeon first and tried to ask after their father. But Chi Hyeon gave him an excuse that the chairman was overseas on vacation.

After verifying from the authorities that Heo Il Joong hasn’t left the country in 6 months, alarm bells went off in Joon-jae’s head. With Nam Doo and Tae Oh’s help, they broke into his father’s house while Cheong distracted Chi-hyeon to meet with her. Joon-jae’s plan was to look for evidence to incriminate the evil Seo Hee. But it turned out that his father was at home. When they met face to face, Joon-jae realized that Il-joong’s eyesight had begun to fail. Remembering the misfortune that befell Seo Hee’s previous husbands, Joon-jae tried to convince his father to come with him, but it only resulted in a heated argument.

Because of this, the house help alerted Chi Hyeon of possible intruders in the house. He was then forced to leave Cheong behind by herself. Unfortunately, Ma Dae Young has been waiting in the shadows all along, ready to pounce on Cheong, to put an end on the visions of his previous life. But first, he had to prove his mermaid theory. In the meantime, Cheong seemed to be aware that Dae-young wanted to trap her, so after being chased to the rooftop by the heartless goon, she reached out to hold his hand with the intent to wipe all his memories from his mind. Unfortunately her plan backfired, because while trying to wipe Dae-young’s memory, Cheong saw the real outcome of Kim Dam Ryeong and Se Hwa’s end.

The Legend of the Blue Sea has 4 episodes left in its run. Though still unable to win the rankings race, the K-drama is still enjoying its popularity among avid Lee Min Ho fans. Weeks ago, the series faced another competition with Episode 3 of Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, which even overtook Gong Yoo’s Goblin in the rankings. After the hype though, ratings slid back, and The Legend of the Blue Sea is now No. 2 in Seoul.

Meanwhile, lead star Lee Min Ho is celebrating his 10 years in show business this February. A Facebook post from Tour Tainment stated that on February 18, Lee will be holding a fan meeting at the Grand Peace Hall in South Korea. The event entitled “The Originality of Lee Min Ho” aims to celebrate the Hallyu actor’s 10th anniversary since his debut into stardom.

Fan meeting applications from China, Japan and other nationalities are now open from the promoter’s website. On the event, Lee is expected to perform and showcase diverse sides of himself. There would also be fun games at the said event.

The K-drama’s martial arts director, Yan Gil Young, has commended Min Ho for his admirable work ethic. According to a report from Soompi, the Korean heartthrob has been showing his dedication to his action scenes.

“It’s not just in Spain, but also places like the tea fields and the abandoned building,” Yan said. “It’s all because of him that the action scenes were possible, and it’s also thanks to him that viewers have been giving rave reviews.”

Apart from the action scenes, the actor is also considered as the mood-maker on set, often showing concern and courtesy to all his co-workers. It’s not surprising that 10 years since he shot to fame, Lee Min Ho is still one of Korea’s favorite lead stars.

The Legend of the Blue Sea Episode 17 airs tonight on SBS.

[Featured Image by Wally Santana/AP Images]