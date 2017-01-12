Michelle Obama Surprises People Recording Goodbye Messages To Her, Gets Emotional Saying Goodbye [Videos]

Just a few days after her tearful final address, first lady Michelle Obama appeared in what could be her final appearance as the first lady of the United States on a talk-show. The first lady stopped by the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where she sat down for an interview with Jimmy Fallon. This is Michelle Obama’s third appearance on the show. Graceful and eloquent as always, Michelle Obama once again took an opportunity to show why so many people will miss her as America’s first lady. While the talk show had many segments – including one with comedians Seinfeld and Dave Chappelle in which she played Catchphrase and another in which she wrote mock thank you notes, the one that most people liked was the segment in which she surprised unsuspecting fans by appearing in front of them.

We’re pretty sure you’d love the five-minute long segment that we have embedded above. Most people watching the segment were left teary-eyed or had a lump in their throats. In the video, five unsuspecting citizens were called in to record a video message to Michelle Obama. The fans were told that their recorded message would be directly sent to Michelle. What they did not have any clue about was the fact that the first lady was right there – just behind the portrait of her. Right after they recorded their messages, the first lady emerges from behind the curtains giving them all the shock of their lives. One of the ladies chosen to record the message turned out to be an old college mate of Michelle. It was heartwarming to see the old friends touch base, possibly after years!

The first lady also teared up once again, when she was asked to say her goodbye to the people as the first lady.

The video was uploaded just a few hours ago and has received thousands of comments which praise Michelle Obama. Here are a few comments that stood out;

A commenter by the name of Ani Bell wrote;

“I’m officially in tears. I am gonna miss the Obamas. How blessed we have been to have such wonderful, real, honest, intelligent, kind, articulate, dignified, fun role models in the White House. So very blessed. I am grateful to my very core. Thank you, Obama Family! Thank you, Biden Family! You are the best!”

Jenny Joyce wrote;

“I’m tearing up!! I am gonna miss Michelle! She NEEDS to run for President for 2020, and I just admire her! I prefer her more than Trump any day! Please come back, Michelle! We love and miss you so much!”

The first lady also received heaps of praise from overseas. A commenter from India wrote;

“A legend! You don’t know what you mean to underprivileged people. You are such an icon.I think I am so lucky that I am here to witness your greatness. All the respect and heaps of love from India. India will miss you, madame! Thanks for being you. Hope to work for you someday and meet you before I die!”

As one would have expected, there were also several skeptics who thought that the entire thing was scripted. One person who believed the reactions were all faked wrote;

“People might not like this, but this seems extremely staged, don’t get me wrong the Obama’s are cool, especially Barack but they seem more of a likable family than guys we’ll remember for their political influence imo, surprised they didn’t do the typical media thing of hating on Trump too”

Some others were clearly not impressed. A person with the username MachineShopInc wrote;

“It’s no surprise that Mrs. Obama is on late nite TV. They have spent a lot of time doing the late nite circuit, auditioning for jobs perhaps? Who exactly watches this garbage anyways? Working class people? naw. Professionals? Don’t think so. Who does that leave? Unemployed millennials? Good riddance Obamas, Jan. 20 can’t get here fast enough!”

Stevie Wonder performed a medley as Michelle Obama made her final @FallonTonight appearance as First Lady https://t.co/16eKOSU1Ct — billboard (@billboard) January 12, 2017

Here are the other videos from the show.

[Featured image by Manuel Balce Ceneta/ AP Images]