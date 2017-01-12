Michelle Obama Shares Throwback Photo Of First Family Following President Obama’s Farewell Speech

First lady Michelle Obama received a special tribute from her husband in his farewell speech as President of the United States.

Michelle Obama, who received a standing ovation as the president honored her, paid the gesture in kind by sharing a sweet throwback photo of their family on Instagram on Tuesday night, with a message telling the president how proud she is of him, as previously reported by Today.

“So proud of POTUS and all that we’ve accomplished together. What an incredible journey filled with remarkable people. I love you Barack,” Michelle captioned.

President Barack Obama wiped away tears as he honored his wife and their two daughters with a heartfelt tribute that had them and the audience shedding tears as well.

“Michelle LaVaughn Robinson, girl of the South Side. For the past 25 years, you have been not only my wife and mother of my children, you have been my best friend,” said Obama. “You took on a role that you didn’t ask for and you made it your own with grace and with grit and with style and good humor.”

He also thanked his wife for turning the White House into a home “that belongs to everybody.”

“A new generation sets its sights higher because it has you as a role model,” he said. “You’ve made me proud. You’ve made the country proud.”

The tearful first lady was sitting next to her older daughter, Malia, who was seen wiping away tears while her father honored her mother.

Sasha, Obama’s youngest daughter, did not attend her father’s farewell speech because she had an exam in school Wednesday morning, according to the White House.

After giving Michelle Obama a heartfelt tribute, the president honored her two daughters as well.

“Malia and Sasha, under the strangest of circumstances, you have become two amazing young women,” he said. “You are smart and beautiful, but more importantly, kind and thoughtful and full of passion. You wore the burden of years in the spotlight so easily. Of all that I’ve done in my life, I’m most proud to be your dad.”

The president then turned to praise Vice President Joe Biden as well.

“You were the first choice I made as a nominee, and the best,” Obama said. “Not just because you have been a great Vice President, but because in the bargain, I gained a brother. We love you and Jill like family, and your friendship has been one of the great joys of our lives.”

Michelle Obama has made her final appearance as first lady on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, and the delightful exchange demonstrated once again why she is beloved by most Americans, the US Weekly reports.

In the interview, Fallon asked Obama if she’d like to join him in writing some thank you notes.

As she sat beside him Obama quipped, “I like this, this side of the desk.”

“No, I’m not leaving, I’m not leaving,” Fallon laughed. “I just saw [house band] The Roots getting very excited.”

It's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon ft. Michelle Obama!

The first lady kicked things off by writing to her husband” “Thank you, Barack, for proving you’re not a lame duck but my very own silver fox,” she said, adding, “I’m angling for a good gift.”

Fallon took his turn, writing, “Thank you, first lady Michelle Obama, for bringing a whole new meaning to the phrase ‘The right to ‘bare’ arms,'” he said as he showed her a photo of her flexing her biceps.

“You are welcome,” Obama responded.

The first lady then referenced Donald Trump’s upcoming inauguration as the 45th president of the United States on January.

“Thank you, inauguration day, or as I like to call it, ‘Let’s move,'” she said, using the slogan she used for her campaign to solve childhood obesity.

Fallon had his turn again, which had him heaping praise on the first lady.

“Thank you, Mrs. Obama, for being a strong, smart, independent woman, an activist, a style icon, and a great dancer, and showing us all what it would look like if Beyonce married a much nerdier Jay Z,” he said.

