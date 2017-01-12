WWE Rumors: Christian And William Regal To Make WWE Hall of Fame? Class Of 2017 Gets More Rumored Names

If the latest WWE rumors from behind the scenes are accurate, former Triple Crown champion Christian and NXT General Manager William Regal will be in the WWE Hall of Fame’s Class of 2017, joining a class that has also been rumored to include Diamond Dallas Page and “Ravishing” Rick Rude.

In previous weeks, rumors on potential inductees to the WWE Hall of Fame began to swirl, beginning with reports that three-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion Diamond Dallas Page and onetime WWE Intercontinental Champion “Ravishing” Rick Rude would be inducted as part of the Class of 2017. A report from WhatCulture cited PWInsider Elite, outing DDP and Rude as the two of the members of WWE’s latest Hall of Fame class, and while nothing has been made official by WWE, the general consensus is that both men will make good additions to the Hall of Fame.

Now, it appears as if that rumored list of WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2017 inductees will also include Christian and William Regal, according to a report from Wrestling Inc that cited Wrestling Observer Radio‘s Bryan Alvarez. Christian’s possible induction will allow him to join real-life best friend Edge, who was inducted in 2012, while the reports on Regal lend credence to speculation that an active WWE employee may be among this year’s inductees.

A childhood friend of WWE Hall of Famer Adam “Edge” Copeland, Jay Reso made his WWE debut in 1998, using the ring name Christian. In their early days, Edge and Christian were billed as storyline brothers, but as this angle was quietly dropped, they were established as best friends in and out of the ring, with Christian winning seven of his nine WWE World Tag Team Championships with Edge as his partner. He had also held the Intercontinental Championship four times and reigned twice as WWE World Heavyweight Champion, allowing him to become WWE’s twelfth “Triple Crown” champion in the company’s history.

Christian continued wrestling in WWE as he entered his early-40s, but was taken out of commission in March 2014 after suffering a concussion in a number one contender match for the Intercontinental Championship. This turned out to be his last match, and while he told Chris Jericho on his podcast Talk is Jericho in March 2016 that he isn’t officially retired, he admitted that he may never wrestle again due to issues with concussions. Christian was released from his WWE talent contract later in 2016, but still appears alongside Edge on The Edge and Christian Show on the WWE Network.

Originally known in the United States as Steve Regal, British wrestler Darren Matthews first established himself in America as a reliable mid-card talent in WCW. And while his WWE debut in 1998 as the “Real Man’s Man” Steven Regal wasn’t well-received by a lot of fans, he did return to the company in 2000 after a brief second stint in WCW, this time tweaking his name to William Regal and using his more familiar English snob gimmick.

Regal was again used in a mid-card capacity in WWE, but he stood out as one of the company’s more talented technical wrestlers, had also several memorable runs as an authority figure, including his current role as NXT General Manager. Like Christian, the 48-year-old Regal has yet to officially announce his retirement as a wrestler, but ProFightDB‘s William Regal page shows that he had last wrestled way back in 2013, as he mostly focused on putting over newer talents such as Cesaro, Fandango, and former WWE Superstar Wade Barrett.

Aside from Diamond Dallas Page, Rick Rude, Christian, and William Regal, the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2017 has a few other prominent names reportedly under consideration. These include Mike Rotunda (a.k.a. Irwin R. “IRS” Schyster), and former WWE Tag Team Champions The Natural Disasters (Fred “Typhoon” Ottman and the late John “Earthquake” Tenta).

