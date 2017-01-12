WWE News: Major Change To The Undertaker’s ‘Wrestlemania 33’ Match

The Undertaker returned to Monday Night RAW this week and announced that he will enter the Royal Rumble match for the first time since 2009, proclaiming he has dug “29 holes for 29 souls.”

Over the past several months, the wrestling rumor mill has emphatically reported that once Undertaker returns, it will be the start of a program with John Cena, culminating in a historic match at Wrestlemania 33. The match was planned for last year at the big event but a shoulder injury to Cena kept him off of Wrestlemania for the first time since 2003.

However, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (via Wrestling Inc) is reporting that Vince McMahon has changed his mind on the bout and that it’s no longer scheduled. Therefore, as of now, neither Cena or Undertaker’s programs leading up to the show are clear and could go in any direction.

In a recent interview with ESPN, Cena talked about the possibility of wrestling “The Phenom” on the grandest stage the WWE has to offer.

“Undertaker certainly is a cornerstone of WWE, and just as I say to myself that I really would have liked to been able to get to know and certainly get in the ring with Andre the Giant, just because of all the respect and folklore that went around with Andre, I think The Undertaker has that same sort of respect and folklore around him,” Cena said.

“If you’re asking if I’d want to be in a high-profile match with one of the most legendary superstars in the industry, my answer is yes.”

During The Deadman’s ominous promo, powerhouse Braun Strowman was briefly displayed on the screen, watching The Undertaker’s promo intently. While Strowman was a rumored opponent for The Undertaker last Wrestlemania season, he’s currently not scheduled to face Undertaker at the event, either.

The Observer’s report adds that one discussed avenue for The Undertaker was the possibility of fighting for one of WWE’s top main event titles. Factoring in his Royal Rumble appearance — where he would receive a championship match at Wrestlemania 33 if he were to win — those chances increased following Monday’s announcement. But, at this time, a match for a championship is not being discussed.

Considering The Undertaker’s limited schedule — he has not wrestled more than seven matches in a single year since 2010 — it’s unlikely that he would capture his first WWE championship since he defeated CM Punk at Hell in a Cell 2009.

Multiple reports have stated that the three certain matches for Wrestlemania 33 in Orlando, Florida are Seth Rollins vs. Triple H, Brock Lesnar vs. Goldberg, and a celebrity attraction match of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal vs. The Big Show. Also, Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho is a strong possibility, which gives Wrestlemania four top matches.

As of now, the Observer notes there are “six or seven major main event level singles matches” scheduled for Wrestlemania; those are not inclusive of the women’s or cruiserweight title matches. Therefore, main event superstars such as Roman Reigns, current WWE champion AJ Styles, current Intercontinental champion Dean Ambrose, a returning Finn Balor, Bray Wyatt, and Randy Orton are some top stars in Wrestlemania limbo.

If Cena nor Strowman are The Undertaker’s opponent, it’s extremely likely that one of the names from the list above will be. An earlier report from The Inquisitr mentioned that Strowman vs. Reigns was penciled in for Wrestlemania 33 but the WWE’s plans are only set in stone once the bell rings.

