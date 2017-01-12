Serena Williams’ To-Be Husband Alexis Ohanian Has Net Worth Lower Than Drake, Common Or Lewis Hamilton, But Instagram Savvy

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian got engaged just a couple of weeks ago. It even was a surprise to the 35-year-old tennis star, who, according to her Reddit post, was whisked off to Italy for her to-be husband to pop the question. After being linked to Drake, Common, and Lewis Hamilton, the fans can see that Serena is more than happy to put her roots down with Alexis Ohanian.

This relationship was something that was beyond net worth, race, industry, success or money. While Serena Williams is one of the best tennis players in Open Era history, about to break Steffi Graf’s record of 22 Major titles, with estimated net worth of $150, her to-be husband Alexis Ohanian hails from Silicon Valley, most famous for being the founder of Reddit. While his net worth is not even close to Serena’s, it looks like they were compatible in other areas of their life.

Considering that they are newly engaged, they have been making efforts to spend time together whenever possible. Alexis followed her to New Zealand right after the new year’s eve so that she can both enjoy being with him and prepare for her first tournament of the year.

“The couple rang in the New Year in Auckland, New Zealand where they were photographed for the first time following their exciting engagement announcement last week,” reports E! Online. “They looked happy as they walked out of the airport, heading to board a helicopter. Serena was smiling, looking chic in a floor-length grey jacket over a pair of cut-off shorts and tennis shoes. But the most exciting part of her ensemble was her engagement ring, which she gave us a first glimpse of while using her phone.”

Alexis is one of the many men that has been associated with the former world number one, which includes Drake, Common and Lewis Hamilton. In fact, he may be the poorest and the least famous compared to the other famous people that counted themselves lucky to date Serena Williams. But he is the only Armenian-American on the list, which makes him unique.

Sadly, the 35-year-old tennis player did not as well as she expected to do in the presence of her to-be husband. She largely blamed the weather for her early exit, adding that things will be much better in Melbourne, Australia.

“I can take solace in the fact that the conditions won’t be like this in Melbourne,” she said according to New York Times. “This is almost not a great opportunity to assess your game, to be honest. I’m trying to think of a word for it that’s not obscene, but I can’t.”

In preparation for Australian Open 2017, Serena is smartly using the down time to spend time with the people that love the tennis the most – the ball boys and girls. She was even joined by her older sister Venus in sharing her experiences and photo opportunities with the budding tennis players.

“Serena Williams enjoyed some downtime with her sister Venus at the Australian Open welcome ceremony on Tuesday ahead of the start of the tournament on January 16,” reports Daily Mail. “The 35-year-old was pictured joking around with her older sibling while they spent some time with more than 380 ball kids in Melbourne. Serena is chasing history in 2017 as she looks to overtake Steffi Graf’s Open-era record of 22 Grand Slam titles.”

This first Open is an important one for the former world number one. For the past few months, she has been trying to win another title, which will put her above Steffi Graf in the history books. In addition, she was recently overtaken by Angelique Kerber in tennis rankings, which means that Serena has to get back into steady performances to get her glory back. Seeing how she spent 186 weeks as number one, toppling Angelique Kerber will be an important mission for Serena.

