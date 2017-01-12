27-Time Golden Globe Nominee Meryl Streep Is ‘Overrated,’ Says Trump

Meryl Streep is one of the most overrated actresses in Hollywood, according to News Australia. Or at least that’s what U.S. President-elect Donald Trump thinks after the three-time Oscar winner’s emotional acceptance speech during Sunday’s 74th Golden Globe Awards ceremony.

In what has become the biggest moment during the show’s broadcast, Meryl Streep took the stage to accept the Cecil B DeMille Award for her career achievement while criticizing Trump, who becomes the sworn-in U.S. President on January 20, in her acceptance speech.

Whatever side you are on, @realDonaldTrump or #MerylStreep – has democracy really come to this? pic.twitter.com/UXlSqBde8n — Mark Beech (@Mark_Beech) January 10, 2017

The following day, Trump took to Twitter, his favorite platform of communication, to fire back at Meryl Streep, calling her “one of the most overrated actresses in Hollywood” and a “Hillary lover.”

During her emotional speech at the Golden Globes stage, Meryl Streep criticized Trump for being a disrespectful bully who humiliates various groups, including foreigners and journalists.

But Trump apparently doesn’t agree with Meryl Streep as he wrote on Twitter that the Hollywood actress doesn’t even know him. Complaining that the three-time Oscar winner attacked him during the ceremony, the U.S. President-elect also labeled Streep “a Hillary flunky who lost big.”

Struggling to hold back tears, Meryl Streep criticized Trump for his divisive rhetoric and bullying behavior against various groups. Her speech was met with a standing ovation.

In her emotional speech, Meryl Streep criticized the U.S. President-elect for making fun of a disabled reporter during a rally last year. The actress said it “kind of broke my heart” when she saw the incident, adding that she still cannot “get it out of my head.”

But Trump used Twitter to deny accusations that he had mocked the disabled reporter, saying that he would never mock a disabled person and explaining that he “simply showed him groveling” when he “totally changed” a story he had written nearly two decades ago.

In a short telephone chat with The New York Times on Monday, Trump reacted to Meryl Streep’s acceptance speech by saying he wasn’t surprised by the criticism from “liberal movie people.”

Perhaps part of Trump’s animosity towards Meryl Streep is based on the times that the actress has impersonated the President-elect, with hilarious results.

When I thought I couldn’t love #MerylStreep anymore… this took my admiration for her to another level! @realDonaldTrump #trump pic.twitter.com/iMg66H7nwI — Kristen Taekman (@KristenTaekman) January 12, 2017

Meryl Streep’s emotional speech during the Golden Globes ceremony came less than two weeks before the inauguration of Trump on January 20.

With the enviable list of major nominations and wins Meryl Streep has received across her 42-year career in film, TV, and stage, calling her an “overrated” actress is not exactly right, according to People magazine.

In the past 38 years, Meryl Streep has received a whopping 30 Golden Globe nominations, which landed her the Cecil B. DeMille Award that is handed out by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

When presenting Meryl Streep with the honor on Sunday, actress Viola Davis reminded who the three-time Academy Award winner really is for the movie industry, calling her “a muse” whose artistry makes others artists feel “less alone.”

Meryl Streep has 19 total Academy Awards nominations, which is more nominations than any other actress, living or dead, has ever received. The Iron Lady actress, who won three Oscars over the three decades, received her first Oscar nomination in 1979.

The following year, in 1980, Meryl Streep won her first Academy Award for her supporting role in Kramer vs. Kramer. It was a breakthrough victory for the actress, who ever since then became one of the most in-demand actresses in Hollywood.

“For the 100th time, I never “mocked” a disabled reporter (would never do that)” – @realDonaldTrump Lies by #MerylStreep???? at #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/8r1Pv5wcfM — Democrats for Trump (@YoungDems4Trump) January 10, 2017

In 1983, Meryl Streep won her second Oscar statuette for her role in Sophie’s Choice, while the third Academy Award victory came a little less than three decades later, in 2012 for her role in The Iron Lady.

In 2014, Meryl Streep was honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom by the outgoing U.S. President Barack Obama. The actress received the highest civilian honor for her “contributions to U.S. security, world peace, and cultural achievement.”

